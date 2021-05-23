WASHINGTON - The last time the Washington Nationals, lest you forget, won the World Series was in 2019.
The last time - lest you can remember - the Baltimore Orioles did the same was in 1983. We are on our seventh U.S. president since the Birds made it to that Fall Classic nearly four decades ago.
Despite such a discrepancy, the winds of change are blowing and long-suffering Orioles' fans may be rewarded for their patience. Never mind that the Nationals swept the three-game series over the Orioles that ended here Sunday at Nationals Park with a 6-5 win by the hosts.
It is the state of the farm system that should give Orioles' fans a reason for optimism - and at the same time cause Nationals' followers to sound the alarm.
Single-A Fredricksburg, an affiliate of the Nationals, began this season by losing its first 15 games and was outscored by nearly eight runs per game. The four full-season affiliates of Washington have a combined record of 20-52 in minor league action.
The Orioles' farm clubs have a record of 41-30, and that includes a 4-14 mark by Triple-A Norfolk.
Single-A Delmarva, a farm team of the Orioles, won five straight over Fredericksburg with a roster that includes former JMU pitcher Shelton Perkins; first baseman J.D. Mundy, who played for Covington in the Valley Baseball League and in college for Radford and Virginia Tech; and pitcher Zach Peek, who is from the Lynchburg area and worked out in Harrisonburg this past winter.
The success of players at Single-A, of course, doesn't guarantee success for the Major League club in the coming years. But there is no question the Orioles have more young talent among position players in the minors than do the Nationals.
The Nationals' farm system is ranked last out 30 Major League teams by Baseball America while the Orioles, after some lean years, are fifth. Washington has some very good young pitchers at Single-A, but that won't help much in the next few months as the Nationals try to contend in the National League East.
At the Major League level, the Orioles are struggling but doing so with a young core of lefty pitcher John Means, the West Virginia University product who threw a no-hitter earlier this month and pitches Monday at Minnesota; first baseman Trey Mancini (.280), who has battled back from colon cancer to lead the league in RBIs; and fellow position players Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle, who also honed their skills in Norfolk on the way to Baltimore.
The Nationals struggled last month, for the most part, with an aging veteran core that includes catcher Yan Gomes, slugging veterans Kyle Schwarber (.234), Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell (.203); and Stephen Strasburg, who has dealt with injuries nearly his entire career.
Yes, Zimmerman is hitting .316 but there are no available options in the minors at first base or catcher in the coming months if the veterans struggle. ODU product Dan Hudson (1.06) has been stellar out of the bullpen.
Closer Brad Hand (3.63 ERA) struggled early, but got another save Sunday for the Nationals. "The big key for me is staying ahead of the count," he told MASN after the game.
Yes, the Nats have young stars in shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Juan Soto - but whether ownership signs them to long-term deals before they become free agents is far from certain. Like Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon before them, one or both may end up elsewhere. Soto didn't run out a popup Sunday which manager Dave Martinez called embarrassing - it's about the only thing Soto has done wrong since coming to the majors on May 20, 2018.
Since Game 7 of the World Series in 2019, the Orioles had won 42 games before while the Nationals had captured 46. That's significant as Baltimore was an awful 54-108 in 2019 while the Nationals were 93-69 that year.
Baltimore has gotten a little bit more competitive while the Nationals, mostly, have just gotten older without the motivation for a wholesale rebuilding effort that the Lerner ownership group would most likely doesn't want to do.
On the morning of May 24, 2019, the Nationals woke up with a record of 19-31 - but managed to turn things around and win their first World Series a few months later. Two years later to the day, a repeat seems unlikely despite the weekend sweep for one of the oldest teams in the majors playing in a division that includes the youthful Braves and willing-to-spend Mets and Phillies.
So be optimistic Oriole fans, help is on the way with a strong minor league system that includes pitcher Brenan Hanifee, a Turner Ashby product who was put on the Injured List by Double-A Bowie earlier this month.
As for fans of the Nationals, cherish those memories of the 2019 World Series because it may several years before Washington is back in the Fall Classic. Nats' fans can only hope it isn't 38 years between appearances - the length of the current skid for the Birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.