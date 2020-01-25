“Oh, the weather outside is frightful”... but the brews, foods and tunes inside The Friendly Fermenter will warm you right up.
Owner Shawn Gatesman is ordering round two of winter festivus — what he describes as the season’s reason to come out from hibernation and enjoy the taproom with friends and family.
“It’s really just a reason to get people out in the dredges of winter,” Gatesman said. “It’s basically just a winter event I created last year to try to spark a reason to have people gather, release some new beers, bring in some new music.”
Gatesman said the colder seasons often are accompanied by a lull in customers, but people’s palettes open up more compared to the summer months.
“Winter is a great time to make complex, experimental-type beers; so it’s a fun time to make and release fun beers,” Gatesman said.
Chris Hiner is a former employee who said he loves the brews, atmosphere and attitude of The Friendly Fermenter, and he ranked it the best place to grab an icy pint in the region, regardless of time of year.
“Easily best beers in the Valley,” Hiner said.
For today’s celebration, Gatesman is releasing throwback drafts including “Hoppycock” — a blood orange Indian pale ale, “Rep-presentation of Winter” — a chai-spiced porter, “Great Big Bear Hug” — a bourbon-barrel aged imperial stout and “Brehfuss” — a blonde coffee stout — on nitro to the taproom.
Gatesman is also debuting “Can’t Believe It’s Not Seltzer” — a fruited sparkling ale that mimics the color and session-ability of alcoholic seltzers. For its first run, the ale will be available in apricot, but other flavors such as strawberry may be on the way soon.
Along with thirst-quenchers, the day will be stocked with music and comfort food. From 3-5 p.m., Jimmie Lunsford is playing acoustic songs, The Mash duo from Timberville will play blues from 6-8 p.m. and Bridgewater’s Chris Hansen will end the night from 9 p.m. to close.
Lunsford is a musician who moved to the Valley earlier this summer from San Diego with his acoustic guitar. Since arriving, Lunsford said finding venues to perform has been challenging, but The Friendly Fermenter has taken him in and offered his original melodies a place to call home.
“He’s welcoming and appreciates the work we do as artists,” Lunsford said. “It’s a really good vibe. It’s a very friendly vibe. People are great, and it’s a pleasure to add to the ambiance with light listening music.”
As guests enter the brewery, they will be greeted by music at the door from artists playing at the base of the steps.
“In being that close with the crowd … the place is intimate,” Lunsford said.
After Lunsford steps off stage at 5 p.m., Gatesman is bringing some homemade chili to accompany fried chicken catered by Thomas Homas Restaurant. All the food is free while supplies last and as always the taproom allows outside food and some neighboring restaurants deliver.
Otherwise, on draft right now is “F-Bomb” — a Falconer’s Flight IPA, “Brehfuss” sans-nitro, “Jack Frost” — a Munich Dunkel lager and “Red Queen” — a raspberry tart made with fresh puree.
Gatesman said breweries see a decrease in attendance between Christmas and Valentine’s Day, so attendance at events like winter festivus work to combat the dip in sales.
The Friendly Fermenter is located on the lower level at the corner of Mason and Market Streets, and today’s event runs from 3-11 p.m.
