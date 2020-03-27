On Liberty Street, people are lining up outside Pale Fire Brewing, but they are not there in search of a pint. The taproom has been transformed into Pale Fire Helps, a food bank for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the food bank opened its doors with 10 pallets of food donated by Sysco Foods for those in need.
Before opening Pale Fire Brewing, Tim Brady spent years working in food service and said a conversation with Alex Fitzgerald, a worker at Sysco Foods, spiraled into the idea of Pale Fire Helps.
“I was just looking at an empty taproom. … I’ve been a bartender or waiter or a host most of my life, so restaurant workers are kind of my people, and the entire industry just basically lost their jobs in two weeks,” Brady said. “Him and I were talking and just basically saying, ‘Hey, this stinks.’ Then I was like, ‘I’ve got space, you guys got food. Can we do something with this?’”
Erin Smith, director of special projects of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said Pale Fire Brewing reached out on March 19, and turned the dream into reality in less than a week.
“It’s heartwarming to be a part of a downtown community that comes together in times of crisis. … They’re figuring out ways of how to help people who are less fortunate than ourselves,” Smith said. “We’re grateful that Pale Fire exists downtown and is such a resource in the community.”
Fresh produce, shelf-stable snacks and ready-to-eat meals line the converted brewery space, but Brady said eggs are the hot commodity as nearby stores struggle to keep shelves stocked. The original supply from Sysco includes over 1,000 cases of food, but nonperishable donations are accepted to keep the food bank stocked.
Pale Fire Helps created a GoFundMe on Tuesday to purchase food for distribution that has raised over $6,000. The largest contribution has been from Valley Storage, which donated upward of $1,500, according to Smith.
Volunteers monitor the number of people browsing the food pantry at a time to ensure proper social distancing measures are practiced. Brady said between 50 and 100 people visited Pale Fire Helps during the first days of opening.
“We all have a lot of forced free time right now, so if we can all get creative on ways to help each other out rather than just watching Netflix, then I think we can all really make a difference,” Brady said.
Pale Fire Helps is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. To pick up food, participants must display a recent pay stub to confirm eligibility, are advised to bring a reusable bag and take no more than what fits inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.