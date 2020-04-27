This was going to be the year Jordan Brittle finally got her shot.
After years of playing in a variety of different roles for the Turner Ashby softball team and waiting her turn to play catcher behind former standout Carley Davis, who just finished her freshman year at Elon, Brittle was ready to take on the full-time role.
But as COVID-19 struck the sports world in the middle of March, that anticipation quickly turned to fear of a season being lost. And just as soon as the possibility sank in that her final year of high school softball could be altered, it became a reality.
"I was in utter disbelief when I found out," Brittle said. "I never thought in a million years that my senior softball season would be cancelled. When it all set in, I was crushed. I just couldn't believe that with all the work the girls and I have put in, we weren't going to be able to showcase that after a state-championship run last year."
After the loss of Davis and standout pitcher Makayla Cyzick, who also just finished her freshman campaign at Winthrop, the Knights were a bit of an unknown entering this season. Relatively young, it was expected to be a bit of a rebuild for TA.
But that's where the Knights' four seniors — Brittle, Kaylin Howard, Micala Curry, and Gabby Fox — come in. With those four along with several talented underclassmen that got key experience a year ago leading the way, the team was optimistic that it could find success and build off a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship game a year ago.
"The most disappointing part for me is that I'm not sure if I'm going to play at the college level," Brittle said. "This was possibly my last chance to play with the girls I grew up playing with. It's just hard to put so much work and effort into your last season that you want to be very memorable. To not get to play and see how well the season could have gone is just awful."
Brittle certainly wasn't waiting for her first opportunity at contributing to the success of Turner Ashby's successful softball program. She was 21-of-66 at the plate for a .328 batting average — third on the team — and had 14 RBIs a year ago and spent time as a utility player, third baseman, anywhere in the outfield and at designated hitter.
"Jordan meant a lot to our program," Knights coach Clint Curry said. "She was a hard worker and not only that, her leadership and mental toughness was huge. Jordan was definitely one that you could count on in big-game situations. If you needed a hit with the game-winner and two outs, she would be the one fitting for the bat rack. She will truly be missed."
Brittle said she'll attend Christopher Newport University next season and plans to study psychology with a minor in leadership through the school's President's Leadership Program. She added that she hopes to eventually become a sports psychologist, but hasn't completely made up her mind on that.
Strong leadership is one of the many glowing traits Brittle has, according to her coach and ex-teammates. Davis, a 2019 VHSL Class 3 all-state first-team catcher, said she knew the Knights were in good hands with Brittle behind the plate when she left for Elon.
"Jordan is an amazing leader and ballplayer," Davis said. "I just tried to lead by example for everyone on the team. I really tried to have a positive influence on Jordan. I believe she would have picked up exactly where we left off last year with no issues at all."
While at CNU, it's unclear whether Brittle will continue to play softball or not. She said she's spoken to coaches from the program a few times and is considering it. If she doesn't play for the school's official program, she may play for a club squad.
Either way, she said it's not the on-the-field memories that she thinks about the most when she reflects on her time at TA. She said it's the bus rides, the country music blaring on the loudspeaker before games and various off-the-record stories that the players still laugh about to this day that she'll miss dearly.
"Many of my favorite memories aren't even about our success," Brittle said. "One memory I'll never forget, though, was the state championship run we had last year. Not everyone gets to have that opportunity to play and be the top team in the state, but we were able to play the game we love at the highest level of competition. Despite the outcome, it was one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had in my life."
Brittle said those memories with her teammates and coaches will stick with her for the rest of her life. She said she's especially thankful for Curry and assistant coach Eddie Bowman, noting that their passion for the game helped increase her own.
"The love they have for the game instilled a drive and work ethic in me that I will keep for the rest of my life," Brittle said. "I also have to thank the girls I've played with throughout my career. Alongside them, I've made it through hard times, enjoyed the good times and made memories I'll never take for granted."
The pain of losing her senior year of softball still hits deep for Brittle over a month since the VHSL announced the cancellation of the spring season. She said even through the adversity, she's tried to remain positive and learn from the experience.
"I really don't think I'm ever going to be able to truly get over this," Brittle said. "This isn't a normal situation. ... I'm just going to be thankful that God put such amazing teammates and coaches in my life and I've been able to play softball for as long as I've been able to. I'm just trying to take it day-by-day and trying to find the positives when there are so many negatives."
Although she's choosing to remain optimistic through the difficult times, Brittle still can't help but reflect on how special her senior year could have been. She'll leave the program as a highly-successful player with a state runner-up finish as a junior. But she admitted that she can't help but wonder what a year would have been like if she finally got her shot at a full-time role behind the plate.
"We really had so much to prove," Brittle said. "We were ready."
