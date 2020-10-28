Fresh off a shift at his job and running just a few minutes behind, Dylan Eppard jumped out of his 2008 Toyota Tacoma and spoke with a sense of urgency as he prepared to head off to fall workouts with his team.
Less than 100 yards away, the hard-hitting Addison Simmons went through an assortment of drills as he flashed a wide grin after each knock.
For the two mullet-sporting Turner Ashby juniors, they were where they belong.
“Me and Dylan have always joked around and everything,” said Simmons. “Our whole friend group does. But when you’re on the field and in practice, it’s just different. Every time we’re learning something, we’re both all in.”
Known for their loose personalities and ability to pick teammates and coaches up in the toughest of times, the duo have forced Turner Ashby coaches to adjust the way they would typically coach them.
Eppard and Simmons both play linebacker in football and are expected starters in the infield in baseball.
“I don’t think they really fit that mold of a TA baseball player, but I’m the kind of coach that lets guys be themselves and have their own personalities,” said Knights baseball coach Andrew Armstrong, who also serves as the quarterback coach on the football team. “If you try to hold those kids down, they’re not going to be themselves and not play how they should. I just try to keep them within reason and let them go out and have fun.”
Last year, the Turner Ashby football team went 6-5 and earned its first playoff berth since 2016. The Knights, who lost 22-16 to Liberty Christian in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs, were led by a trio of seniors in Jessie Knight, C.J. Haskins and Grant Swinehart.
Both Swinehart (Virginia Military Institute football) and Knight (University of Virginia wrestling) have moved on to continue competing athletically at the Division I level while Haskins is studying at Ohio State.
“That’s the one thing I had to learn about being around these kids,” said veteran Knights football coach Chris Fraser, who is entering his fourth year at TA. “It’s OK sometimes for me not to have to be the serious adult in the room. These kids are just built differently. They’re wide open. That’s just how they act. They’re not being disrespectful, don’t lose their focus. They’re able to be playful and have fun and still keep their focus. That’s an old-school part of me that I had to let go. … You have to let them be themselves and, to me, that’s how they perform their best.”
On the gridiron, both Simmons and Eppard had a major impact for the Knights as first-year varsity starters in 2019.
Simmons led the city/county with 111 tackles, including 27 for a loss. Eppard added 64 tackles of his own.
“I feel like a lot of players our age have self-confidence and it’s about how you carry yourself on the field,” Simmons said. “It’s really just about how you feel in your own head and that dictates how you’ll play in the game.”
That success, both as a team and as individuals, brought a feeling to the duo that they both said they want more of.
“We expect more this year,” Eppard said. “We switched the mentality and the expectations around here last year, but we want to make sure people know we’re not the team we were two years ago. That’s just how it is now. You crave the feeling of winning. You really do. You want to win every time you step on the field.”
The differences in the personalities between last year’s seniors and the new batch of leaders for the TA football team are glaring. But without last year’s blueprint, Eppard said the program wouldn’t be where it is.
“I think the leaders last year really showed us what we need to be in order to be a successful team,” Eppard said. “After being sophomores and surprising everyone last year, this year, we know what to do and we have to step up and be leaders for this team. We know we’re going to make a really big impact on these younger guys out here.”
While Simmons said he hopes to play football at the next level, Eppard said he sees baseball as a better fit.
As a freshman, Eppard hit .235 with a triple for the Knights and is expected to play a versatile role in 2021. Simmons was on JV as a freshman, but would have been on the varsity as a sophomore in 2020.
“It’s no secret that baseball is king at TA,” Fraser said. “We don’t want to compete with that. We want to embrace it and make that part of our program and make that culture part of our program. Just with us lifting together in the offseason, it’s brought some baseball players back out for football and that’s really some of our best athletes in the school. For us, if we had one-sport guys, we wouldn’t have much success.”
While Simmons and Eppard have helped turn around a Knights football program that had back-to-back two-win seasons in 2017 and 2018, they are now embracing the pressure that comes along with the baseball squad.
The Turner Ashby baseball program has won seven state titles and is considered one of the best in the entire state.
“In baseball, I feel a little bit more pressure because I feel like the standards are a little bit higher,” Eppard said. “But I just work as hard as I can and as long as I satisfy Armstrong, he lets us do our thing and we’re more relaxed.”
As sophomores, Fraser said there were times where coaches had to reel in the underclassmen a bit in practice.
However, when it came time to play, Simmons and Eppard were always among the top performers each week.
“We always talk all the time about the fact that we’d rather have to reel kids in than get them pumped up,” Armstrong said. “Those two guys are really the catalyst for the football team, but also the baseball team, too.”
Fraser laughed as he watched Simmons go through a drill on Wednesday with his long, curly locks resting on his shoulder. Eppard trailed not far behind with even longer strands of black hair hanging off the back of his scalp.
“That literally just fits them,” Armstrong said. “Those two are kids are two of the craziest kids I’ve coached in my life.”
Nico Valle, a 2020 TAHS graduate, rocked a mullet in football and basketball season last year for the Knights.
Eppard said the baseball team then decided they wanted to all grow a similar haircut. Once the spring season was cancelled due to COVID-19, however, part of the group — including Eppard and Simmons — decided to keep it.
“Being in the country and stuff, they call us the rednecks,” Eppard said. “We just wear the mullets and we’re proud.”
Eppard and Simmons have known each other since they were kids and are best friends off the field, they said.
As lifelong neighbors, they said the chemistry between them is what leads to success in both sports.
“Ever since I’ve known him, it’s just clicked,” Eppard said of Simmons. “We hang out all the time. We don’t even have to say anything. We already know what each other is thinking. I can just know exactly what he’s thinking, exactly what he wants to do. It’s just like we have the same mindset. It’s crazy.”
That’s why as Eppard approached the gridiron Wednesday, he cracked a couple of jokes with a few coaches and flashed a smile at his lifelong pal before moving ahead at full speed in the drills the Turner Ashby coaches had set up.
After all, that’s where the Turner Ashby duo belongs.
“As soon as you get between the lines, it’s all serious,” Eppard said. “We always keep everyone up and happy and stuff like that outside of the lines. But as soon as we get inside those lines, it’s time to flip a switch and you’re on.”
