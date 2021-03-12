There was a time where Bryce Farley admitted her own family wasn't even sure.
As a sixth-grader, Farley said she developed an interest in the sport of wrestling. After a quick talk with her family, however, she was forced to be a manager.
"My dad wouldn't let me," she said. "He said it's a guy's sport and I'd get hurt."
Midway through eighth grade, however, after constant nagging and begging to get the opportunity to give the sport a shot, Farley said her dad finally gave in.
"I've been wrestling ever since," the Turner Ashby junior said.
Farley, who has wrestled the past three years in the 106-pound weight class for the Knights, won the 100-pound title in the Virginia Wrestling Association state tournament at the end of February. She went a perfect 3-0 to capture the win.
“It meant everything to me," Farley said. "It meant that I achieved one of my goals. It was truly amazing. Honestly, it didn’t really sink in until about a week later. It’s good to finally see that my hard work is paying off.”
TA wrestling coach Marshall Smiley praised Farley for the growth she's made since she was a freshman and said that it should be noted that she's trained mostly with boys throughout the tenure of her varsity career with the Knights.
"Bryce is the smallest and lightest person on the team, trains mostly with guys and it's in a combat sport," Smiley said. "Her tenacity and toughness is what makes her so special. She has stayed the course, fought her tail off, and even if she didn't have accomplishments to go with her hard work; she would have already had the utmost respect from me and others."
The Virginia High School League hasn't sanctioned girls wrestling yet, so this is as close as Farley will get to a state title while wrestling in high school. That's something Farley said she hopes to change as a year-round wrestler herself.
"Girls wrestling is a fast-growing sport in our country," Smiley said. "States are sanctioning girls high school wrestling, colleges are adding girls wrestling and it is in emerging sport status by the NCAA. I hope that other girls in the area can see what she is doing in the sport and it will push them to give it a try. We need girls to understand that it's not just a sport for guys and there are opportunities out there for girls to earn scholarships and compete at the highest level."
Farley understands the reservations for girls wanting to get into wrestling.
She even admitted her own family had them at first when she joined the sport.
But after winning a state title and now being ranked as the No. 2 girl wrestler in the state overall, Farley said she hopes she can help influence others.
"Many people think that wrestling is just a guys sport, but that’s far from the true," Farley said. "Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports. The way I have been successful is by staying on the everyday grind and giving my all from the time I walk into practice until I leave. It is very mentally and physically demanding, but if you truly want to do it you can.”
