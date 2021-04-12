Former James Madison pitcher Shelton Perkins arrived in Sarasota, Fla., late last month, after making the drive from his North Carolina home.
One of the first fellow minor leaguers he saw was Brenan Hanifee, the former Turner Ashby hurler who is also a promising prospect in the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system.
“I gave him a big hug,” Perkins told the News-Record.
Perkins, Hanifee and other minor league players still have to follow protocol more than a year after COVID-19 shut down pro baseball.
“We sign in and sign out when we go to the field,” said Perkins, who made an impressive pro debut in 2019 on the heels of his senior season with the Dukes. “It is pretty much go to the field and go back to your hotel room. It is not as hard as it sounds; we didn’t have a season last year so it is better” than that.
“We do a spit test, take our temperature and have to fill out a log on how we feel,” Perkins added. “We wear our mask around and try to stay somewhat apart.”
Hanifee, who turns 23 next month, and Perkins are not the only pitchers with local and regional ties who have made the transition to the Gulf Coast side of Florida from Virginia with the Birds.
They have been joined by Lynchburg area resident Zach Peek, who worked out in Harrisonburg this offseason with Hanifee; Henrico’s Nic Roth, who pitched at Randolph-Macon in Ashland; and Connor Gillispie, a former hurler at VCU from Earlysville and a product of The Miller School. Another pitcher, Garrett Stallings of Chesapeake, was acquired by the Orioles in a trade with the Angels late last year. He played in college at Tennessee.
Minor league players in the Baltimore system have been divided into two camps, according to Perkins. One is at Ed Smith Stadium, where the Major League team played its spring training games, and Twin Lakes Park, which is about 11 miles southeast of downtown Sarasota.
Perkins and Peek have been working out at Twins Lakes while Hanifee, Roth and Gillispie are at Ed Smith Stadium, according to Perkins.
Before heading to Florida, Hanifee and Peek worked out in Park View under Mike Martin and Next Level Athletic Development.
Hanifee, drafted by the Orioles in 2016 out of TA, met Peek after the former Winthrop pitcher was traded by the Angels to the Orioles after the 2019 season.
“After he was traded, he met Brenan and he wanted a place to throw,” Martin said Monday of Peek. It turned out the girlfriend of Peek attends JMU.
“One thing led to another. He came in and we talked in December,” Martin said of Peek, who began working out five days a week in Harrisonburg earlier this year.
Peek was originally drafted by the Angels. “He is super laid back. He is super competitive and really intense,” Martin said.
And a plus — Peek has an elite spin rate on his curveball of more than 3,000 rotations per minute — or RPMs in baseball parlance.
“It pops out of his hand,” Martin said.
Hanifee has worked out with Martin for several years as a pro. “The best offseason he has ever had,” Martin said. “He put in a ton of work. He has had to train for basically a year and a half with no games.”
Spencer Davis, who works with pitchers at Next Level Athletic Development, spent a lot of time with Hanifee this winter. “Night and day, he is going to be a different pitcher,” Martin said of Hanifee, who was 9-10 with an ERA of 4.60 in 24 games with 22 starts with high Single-A Frederick in 2019.
The minor league begins early next month and the local prospects are eyeing a chance to make the roster of a full-season affiliate in the Baltimore system.
Hanifee pitched for high Single-A Frederick in 2019 so the next level up for him would be Double-A Bowie in Maryland, though rosters have not been set yet. Bowie begins the season May 4 at Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Perkins pitched for short-season Aberdeen in 2019, so a realistic goal for the reliever would be starting the year with low Single-A Delmarva in Salisbury, Md. Aberdeen is now the high Single-A farm team of the Birds. Delmarva hosts Salem on May 4 in the season opener in Salisbury, Maryland.
Josh Conway, who would have been the Frederick pitching coach in 2020, has been working with Perkins on his changeup. The former JMU hurler also works with Robbie Aviles, his pitching coach in 2019. “He kind of knows my game,” Perkins said.
Perkins, who allowed just four hits in 17.2 innings in the minors in 2019, has also been keeping an eye on spring training in Arizona — as former JMU teammate Nick Robertson pitched in Cactus League games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.
“It is awesome; that was my roommate for two years since the day I set foot on campus,” Perkins said of the Roanoke native. “He was the first person I met. He went to get dinner with my parents and me. It could not happen to a better guy, a better person. He is fantastic on the mound. I am so glad to see him have so many things happen to him.”
Robertson was drafted in the seventh round by the Dodgers out of JMU in 2019.
“I was surprised I got in there three or four times,” he said last week. Robertson keeps in touch with pitchers Perkins, Dan Goggin (Mets) and Springfield native Kevin Kelly (Indians), who were all drafted in 2019 out of JMU.
Robertson is now working out with minor league players in Arizona. “We have been playing games together,” said Robertson, adding minor league spring training games began Monday. “Last week we played in three games and I pitched in two of them. Most of the time it starts as a clean inning.”
After no season in 2020, a clean start is all Robertston, Hanifee, Perkins and other local minor league prospects can hope for starting early next month.
NOTES: The alternate site for the Orioles is in Bowie, Maryland. “We get daily reports,” Orioles’ manager Brandon Hyde said Monday. “We are very aware of what is going on there.” He added the team thought of bringing up other pitchers Monday after the bullpen was used a lot this weekend but opted against it. ... Baltimore lost all three games at home this past weekend to the Red Sox, despite two hits and a homer Sunday from infielder Maikel Franco. “I am seeing the pitches really well,” he said before Monday’s home game with Seattle. “I don’t try to do too much. That is the way I am feeling.” ... The third-base coach for Seattle is Manny Acta, the former Nationals’ manager. ... The Nationals began a series Monday in St. Louis after Washington was swept this weekend in Los Angeles by the Dodgers. ... Seattle infielder Jose Marmolejos was the minor league player of the year for the Nationals in 2015-16. ... Washington reinstated infieldder Josh Harrison, left fielder Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Josh Bell before the game Monday. Bell and University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman will be the main first basemen for the Nats.
