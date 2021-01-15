There is probably one thing all minor-league pitchers could agree on - they are ready to look at opposing batters and not a video screen.
“I could speak for most guys: we are ready to move on from the Zooms,” Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee said this week, "and go to the mound."
Hanifee, 22, a promising prospect with the Baltimore Orioles, hopes to do that very soon.
Like a lot of players, he missed out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was not part of the 60-player pool with Baltimore. So that has meant regular Zoom meetings for several months with members of player development with the Orioles.
One instructor that Hanifee has been with a lot on Zoom calls is Justin Ramsey, a former college pitcher at Oral Roberts in Oklahoma. While Hanifee was with high Single-A Frederick in 2019, Ramsey was the pitching coach for low Single-A Delmarva of the South Atlantic League. Hanifee, a fourth-round pick of the Orioles out of TA in 2016, pitched for Delmarva in 2018.
“As a whole the guys on the call, including Brenan, did a phenomenal job of continuing to stay ready in case there was a season (in 2020) and get the most out of that time,” Ramsey told the News-Record on Thursday from his home in Florida.
“He is motivated, he works hard and wants to improve on everything he has been told in his career with us,” added Ramsey, who was slated to be the pitching coach of Double-A Bowie in 2020. “The competitive nature is fun to interact with. It has kind of resonated with me. That is kind of what made me as a player."
“He has the ability to sink a baseball that a lot of people can’t do,” Ramsey said. In 2019, Hanifee added a four-seam fastball, Ramsey noted. “Then he has his slider and changeup,” Ramsey said.
Major League Baseball, which now runs the minors, had not announced starting dates for spring training as of Friday morning.
One option, according to several minor league personnel, is to have Major League and Triple-A level players show up in Florida and Arizona in February. Then Double-A and Single-A type players would report in April - which means the minor league season could start later than normal.
“We are getting closer to spring training. There are rumors about the (starting) dates right now. We will see when I go. I will be ready either way," Hanifee said. "We actually have not heard a whole lot. As of right now I am not sure what camp I will go to. I think Major League and Triple-A are going together."
“That is what I have heard as well," said Ramsey, who worked in person with Hanifee at spring training in 2020 before the pandemic hit. "With the pandemic, they are trying to figure out the best way with numbers of spacing” of players in spring training.
Hanifee has been working out at Next Level Athletic Development with other players with a pro pedigree. That group includes Spotswood graduate Austin Nicely and Tanner Morris, from The Miller School.
Nicely played for his hometown Grottoes in the Rockingham County Baseball League last summer and former University of Virginia standout Morris was with Stuarts Draft. Infielder Morris was drafted by Toronto out of Virginia in the fifth round in 2019 while Nicely was taken in the 10th round by Houston in 2013 and has several years of pro experience.
“It is a good group of guys,” Hanifee said.
For now, he is not throwing to live hitters. “Not right now, probably another two or three weeks. We will probably start doing some live situations," Hanifee said.
Hanifee is one of several pitchers with Virginia ties now in the Baltimore farm system. Some of the others are Shelton Perkins of JMU, Nick Roth of Randolph-Macon, Connor Gillispie from VCU, Garrett Stallings of Chesapeake and Zach Peek, who grew up near Lynchburg and came to the Orioles at the end of the 2019 season.
“We talked a few times at spring training last year. He went to Winthrop and we got him in the trade for (Dylan) Bundy,” Hanifee said of Peek.
Hanifee was not part of Instructional League last fall in Florida as he had thrown enough during the summer, according to Ramsey.
“We kind of sat down and talked before instructs," Hanifee said. "We came up with the same offseason throwing program and added some things I wanted to do. We came up with a collaborative" plan.
Hanifee has been following the moves of the Major League team, which has been trading veterans for minor league talent. Baltimore traded veteran shortsotp Jose Iglesias to the Angels last month for two young pitchers, including Stallings. Chris Holt was recently named the new pitching coach for Baltimore.
“It is some information you should probably know,” Hanifee said of moves made by the Orioles.
Baltimore also announced Friday it had inked 17 players during the international signing period.
"Today is a landmark day for the Orioles' organization and its international efforts," general manager Mike Elias, a native of Alexandria, said in a statement.
Hanifee is just one part of a farm system with many young pitchers.
The 6-foot-5 right-hander was part of the starting rotation for high Single-A Frederick of the Carolina League in 2019 and has been listed among the top 30 prospects in the organization by various publications. Hanifee was 9-10 with an ERA of 4.60 in 24 games and 22 starts in 2019 for the Keys, who learned last month they are no longer part of the Orioles' farm system.
The next logical step for Hanifee would be Bowie, Maryland of the Eastern League. The Triple-A affiliate of Baltimore is the Norfolk Tides.
With spring training around the corner, the Zoom calls have not been as regular as last summer when there was no minor-league season.
"I am really looking forward to getting these guys back on the field," Ramsey said.
Hanifee feels the same way.
