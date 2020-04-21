The last time Kaylin Howard stepped on a softball field was memorable.
She didn't know it at the time, but it would be the last time she suited up in the black and white threads for Turner Ashby. Due to COVID-19, the Virginia High School League canceled the 2020 softball season — Howard's senior year.
So even though the Knights came up short last June in a 4-1 loss to Liberty-Bedford in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game in Salem, the Turner Ashby senior said it's a moment that holds even more meaning now.
"At this point, I have no words, really," Howard said. "That was the best season of softball I have ever played in my life. The thing I loved most about it was our incredible chemistry, great work ethic and amazing support system. Giving up was not an option. Unfortunately, we fell short towards the end. Not only did that crush me, but I still think about it. I can only be so upset, though, because we got down to the final game and we were state runner-ups."
Howard had played a pivotal role for the Knights for several seasons. She was the center fielder during her sophomore season, played left field last year as a junior and was set to move to become the team's starting first baseman this season as a senior.
She was a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection both years and also earned second-team all-state honors as a junior. She went 27-for-85 at the plate a year ago and was fourth on the team with a .318 batting average.
"Kaylin is a power hitter that brings a solid defensive skill to the game of softball," TA coach Clint Curry told the school's website. "Her big smile and dedication to our program will be missed."
When Howard found out the VHSL had canceled the spring season, she said she was shocked. She played JV volleyball as a freshman and had a two-year stint with the girls basketball team as a freshman and sophomore, but softball had quickly become her go-to sport as a high school athlete.
"At first, I was like, 'This can't be real,'" Howard said. "I refused to believe it. I was devastated and am still very upset. The most disappointing part of all this is things that I don't get to experience normal senior-year things. Also, what really hurts me is that I won't get to play with my softball sisters and I will never get to experience my senior high school softball season. All the hard work, excelling grades and bus rides with my teammates are gone. I can never get it back and that's what upsets me the most."
Howard brought power to the Turner Ashby lineup during its run to the state championship a year ago and had multiple clutch hits during the team's long postseason run. She also was a strong presence in the outfield, gunning down a runner at home with a throw from left during the state title game.
But what Curry and the Knights said they'll miss most about Howard is her presence off the field and her relationships with her teammates. That, too, is what makes losing her senior year especially difficult, Howard said.
"Right now, I haven't fully understood it and why it has happened to my most precious year in high school," Howard said. "But I am slowly realizing the heart-wrenching reality. I will try to get my mind off things by staying inside and spending time with people that are the most important to me, such as family and friends."
Next year, Howard will attend Bridgewater College and study business. She said she's unsure if she will try to play softball at the collegiate level yet, but hasn't ruled it out. Either way, she has the memories with her Knights teammates to look back and reflect on.
"My favorite memories of high school would definitely be the days on the field," Howard said. "Softball was my escape from the real world and what I looked forward to most days. Seeing my best friends at school also made my high school experience amazing. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today. Just overall, hanging out with friends and having them by my side made everything better."
One of the most impactful memories from her prep career will surely be her last one. And although it may not have ended how Howard and the Knights envisioned it at the time, it's now giving her comfort during a difficult time.
"Just reflecting on all of this, I'm very grateful to say that the last official TA softball game I played in was the state championship," Howard said. "It was a great team, great coaches and an even better experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.