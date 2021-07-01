Tanner Moyers had a night to remember on Wednesday.
A pitcher for the Staunton Braves in the Valley Baseball League, the Turner Ashby graduate came on in the second inning to pitch at Covington. He went seven innings and allowed no runs on three hits to get the victory as the Braves won 1-0.
He was a redshirt sophomore pitcher this past season at Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina, where he was 3-3 in 10 games with eight starts, and an ERA of 5.23. Moyers, from Bridgewater, was coming off a start on June 24 against the Harrisonburg Turks when he gave up five earned runs and 10 hits in a loss.
He is now 1-1 with an ERA of 5.19 in five games, with three starts, for Staunton. All of his appearances have come on the road.
In other baseball Wednesday:
Valley League
Harrisonburg at Charlottesville: The starting pitcher for the Turks was Jackson Dennies, a right-hander from Notre Dame who was making his first start. Conor Hartigan (JMU) had a two-run double in the top of the third to give the Turks a lead of 4-2, but Charlottesville led 9-4 in the sixth in a game that ended after News-Record print deadlines.
RCBL
Clover Hill at Broadway: The game was rained out.
Montezuma at New Market: Rain delayed the start of the game, which ended after deadline.
BC Track
Bridgewater College standout Adalia Coleman - a freshman this past year - has gained more honors as she was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) State Track Athlete and Rookie of the Year.
She took third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 in the national meet at the Division III level. Kacee Hooker of the Eagles earned first-team honors in sprints by the VaSID.
Alexander Honors
Odicci Alexander, who led JMU to the College World Series, was named the D1 Softball Woman of the Year. She is playing for a pro team in Florida and started on the mound Wednesday night.
Offensive Display
There was some wild offensive games that ended late Tuesday in local baseball.
In the RCBL, Clover Hill won 16-14 at Stuarts Draft as Jacob Krabeel had a grand slam in the eighth to give the Bucks the lead. Cody Swisher, John Siciliano and and Taylor Fitzgerald each had three hits and three RBIs for Clover Hill.
In the Valley League, Strasburg beat Woodstock 22-6 in a battle of the top two teams in the Northern Division
The Express had four players with at least three hits and three players had four: Brayton Brown (Auburn), Tripp McKinlay (St. John's River State College) and Eric Toth (Presbyterian). McKinlay drove in five runs and Toth drove in four. Jaylon Lee (EMU) went 1-for-3 to lift his average to .284.
In another game, Ben Brantley of Louisiana Tech drove in six runs for Front Royal in a 16-14 win over Winchester.
Nats Win
In the majors on Wednesday, Trea Turner of the Nationals hit for the cycle at home on his birthday in a 15-6 win over the Rays. "He is a lot of fun to watch," Washington first baseman Josh Bell told Mid-Atlantic Sports Network about Turner. "That is one heck of a birthday gift to himself." Turner was born in Florida on June 30, 1993.
Mike Brosseau, who played in the Valley League for Waynesboro in 2015, started at third for Tampa Bay and had one hit.
JMU Baseball
Former JMU pitcher Brandon Withers was 1-0 with an ERA of 3.38 in his first 13 games this year in the minors for Single-A Lansing in the Oakland system. The native of Manassas was drafted in the 31st round out of JMU in 2017.
JMU T.ennis
JMU's Holden Koons was named to the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division Men’s Tennis All-State Team.
JMU's Daria Afanasyeva and Alexis Franco were both named to the All-State Team. Afanasyeva earned a spot on the All-State Second-Team for singles while both were tabbed a Second Team doubles squad.
