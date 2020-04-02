Emily Rees had been watching the news and knew what was happening.
But when the Virginia High School League announced the decision to cancel the spring sports season due to COVID-19, she said she couldn't help but still be surprised at just how quickly the entire situation had escalated.
"Honestly I was a little shocked," the Turner Ashby senior said. "I knew that the virus was getting more serious but I didn’t think that they would make the decision to actually cancel all spring activities."
Rees was one of many that were blindsided by the VHSL's decision. While everyone knew the seriousness of the situation, it clearly brought on unprecedented times across the entire world.
At the high school level, the players impacted the most were seniors. After years of hard work and dedication to their sports, they were suddenly left without an opportunity to make one final memory on the field.
"I'm most heartbroken for our three seniors at TA girls soccer," Knights coach Jon McClure said. "They have put in years of effort and sacrifice. And after all of that, they are going to miss out on the celebrations that come with being a senior. We will find a way to honor them."
Turner Ashby had three seniors on its roster this year — Rees, Cindy Resendiz, and Macey Early. Rees was one of four players named a captain for the Knights this season by her teammates and coaches.
"The most disappointing part for me is not being able to be a senior captain on the team this season," Rees said. "Myself and three other teammates were named captains the day before school was canceled. I was so excited to take on that new role because it has been my goal for years to be a senior captain."
Rees had a stellar and career-best season in cross country in the fall. She qualified for the VHSL Class 3 meet for the first time ever and was named to the Daily News-Record's All-City/County team.
But she never got a chance to close out her soccer style in a similar fashion. After playing on the varsity level since her freshman year, Rees is now seeing her career come to a sudden halt.
"Some of my favorite memories were the home games," Rees said. "I loved the feeling of playing on my home turf with so many TA supporters surrounding me and my team. I also loved being able to put on my jersey and go out and have some fun with my teammates who are also some of my closest friends."
The Knights were a team that expected to compete for a Valley District title this year after making significant strides a year ago. Instead, they'll have to start building toward next season and players like Rees won't get to suit up again.
"It’s definitely going to take some time for me to get over this cancellation because I’ve been playing soccer all of my life and this was going to be my last season ever," Rees said. "Continuing to workout on my own to obviously release some frustration and staying in touch with my teammates will be a couple ways I deal with it."
Rees said she owes thanks to her family, teammates, and coaches for their steady support throughout her high school career. And while the senior has started to come to grips with the situation at hand, she said it may take longer to fully grasp that her senior year of soccer was taken from her.
"I think that I always knew deep down that they would cancel the season," Rees said. "But I was just hoping that they wouldn’t actually follow through with the decision."
