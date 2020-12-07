Grant Thomas knew he wanted to play baseball in college, but wasn’t sure exactly where that would be.
Entering his senior year at Turner Ashby, the 6-foot, 185-pounder was confident that he wanted to study agriculture after high school and that quickly became the top priority for him as he examined schools interested in him.
Ultimately, Thomas said he found a perfect fit when he signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Chesapeake College — a junior college in Wye Mills, Md. — and begin studying in the field of agriculture as he originally desired.
“I talked with my parents and my coaches,” said the soft-spoken Thomas. “I was really focused on finding a school with an agriculture program. That was my main priority and purpose for going to college. If I could find a school to play baseball and still study agriculture at the same time, that’s what I was going for and I was able to find it.”
Thomas joins a lengthy list of Knights that have gone on to play at the next level over the years after their time with one of the most storied baseball programs in the state. In fact, just this year alone, Turner Ashby will send seven of its seniors to play in college with Jared Peake, Hunter Miller, Antonio Florentino-Sosa, Peyton Davis, Wyatt Campbell, and Taylor Fitzgerald joining their longtime teammate, Thomas, as players expected to play in college.
“The No. 1 goal for the Turner Ashby program, for me as a coach, is to have all of my players reach their goals,” Knights coach and former Ohio State standout Andrew Armstrong said. “That could be as the best teacher they can be or to achieve their goal of making it to the next level. For TA, we try to help our athletes become the best young men that they can,and going to play in college is starting to be a right of passage to play at Turner Ashby.”
Campbell will join Thomas at Chesapeake College while Florentino-Sosa and Fitzgerald will both attend Lenoir Community College and Davis will attend Wake Technical, both in North Carolina. Peake and Campbell will both go to nearby Bridgewater.
“It’s really special,” Thomas said. “I’ve grown up with a majority of them. Just to see where their footsteps will take them in life is pretty cool. We all have each other’s back. It’s a cool thing.”
Thomas had a breakout season in 2019 for the Knights before having his junior season canceled this past spring by the Virginia High School League due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he was one of Turner Ashby’s top players.
“Since Grant came into the TA program, he has stepped up as a leader for the team,” Armstrong said. “He has gotten bigger and stronger from living in the weight room and has really matured as an overall baseball player.”
Thomas hit .282 in 2019 with four doubles, a pair of home runs, 14 RBIs and scored 26 runs. He also was one of the top pitchers in the area with a 6-3 record that included 46 strikeouts, 37.1 innings pitched and a 3.56 ERA.
“Grant turned into one of our aces on the mound as a sophomore,” Armstrong said. “For not having his junior year, he has really worked hard during the offseason to help him reach his goal of making it to the next level. He has a lot of potential in both the field and on the mound. Going to a great JUCO program like Chesapeake, it will help him to move on to a potential D-I roster.”
Thomas admitted dealing with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made the past year challenging in different ways.
“It was a little frustrating at the beginning,” Thomas said. “I felt like we had a team that could make a run at states with TA. I played summer ball, though. I never really got in front of schools trying to be seen, but I felt like I was out there this summer and always trying to get better.”
Thomas said he improved the location on his pitches this summer while playing with his travel team and feels as good as ever as a pitcher heading into the spring season. He said he knows that a solid run at Chesapeake in 2022 could give him an opportunity to eventually play college baseball at the highest level.
“The JUCO route — everyone isn’t really into it,” Thomas said. “They just want to go D-I or something like that. I mostly looked at JUCO programs because we’ve been held back due to COVID. I think it was just a better spot for me.”
The main reason Chesapeake College turned into that spot for Thomas was because of its agriculture program.
And although Thomas wasn’t always sure where he’d land after high school, he’s glad that he’s now able to add his name to the long list of Turner Ashby players to do so. Now, he wants to add a state ring to his legacy as well.
“It’ll be awesome if we get a chance to do that, especially since it’s my senior year,” Thomas said. “We have a really good team. I hope we get a chance.”
