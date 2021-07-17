Montezuma starting pitcher Lance Tate tossed seven shutout innings and Jacob Critzer drove in two runs and had two hits as the Braves beat the host Grottoes Cardinals 9-0 on Friday night in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Tucker Garrison was the starter and losing pitcher for the Cardinals. Tate allowed just two hits in seven innings with two walks and six punchouts before TR Timothy came on to pitch the eighth.
Hunter Clever had an RBI double in the top of the ninth, Critzer had a two-run single to make it 6-0 and Owen Marshall drove in a run for a 7-0 advantage.
Montezuma improved to 10-6 while Grottoes, held to three hits, is 9-8. Tyler Smith and Isaiah Blanks also drove in two runs for the Braves. In other baseball Friday:
RCBL
Clover Hill at Bridgewater: Eric Yankey started on the mound for the visiting Bucks and went four innings. Dylan Horn started on the mound for the Reds and didn’t allow a hit but gave up eight walks and five runs (two earned) while going 1.2 innings. The Bucks led 7-3 in the seventh in a game that ended after DN-R print deadlines.
Valley League
Charlottesville 11, Harrisonburg 1: Four Charlottesville pitchers held Harrisonburg to one run and five hits and the Tom Sox won 11-1 at home in eight innings.
Andres Rodriguez was the starting pitcher for the Turks and he gave up four runs (one earned) in three innings before Mac Callari came on the fourth. Callari allowed four runs in four innings and was replaced by Brett Whiteman, who is from Ridgeley, West Virginia.
Broadway Remembers
The Broadway Bruins of the RCBL will honor the memory of two local men who died in military service, according to Destry Thomas, who is on the board of directors for the Bruins.
The Bruins host the Bridgewater Reds on July 25 at 6:30 p.m. and at about 6:15 p.m. the club will honor the service of Billy Pangle (U.S. Marines), a 1966 graduate of Broadway, and Bucky Anderson (U.S. Army), who graduated in 2004 from Broadway.
Pangle died in Vietnam on April 23, 1968, while Anderson died on June 12, 2010, in Afghanistan. Family and friends of both men are expected to be on hand, Thomas said Friday.
JMU Baseball
James Madison pitcher Sam Landess was part of all-star team with the Cal Ripken League that played an exhibition game Friday in Harrisburg, Penn., against the Olympic baseball team of Israel.
Landess faced six batters; the last one he retired on a grounder was Major League veteran Ian Kinsler, who hit 257 homers in the majors. “Today’s game was a great experience all-around,” Landess wrote to the News-Record on Friday night. “We played in front of a great crowd against a great team. I wish them the best of luck in the Olympics this year” in Japan. The Israeli teams includes Jonathan de Marte, a former player at the University of Richmond. Landess is from the Richmond area and is playing for the South County Braves of Fairfax this summer.
EMU Track
Eastern Mennonite University track standout Allison Shelly has been named to the District 5 All-Academic team. The Mississippi product has been an all-region performer in the 3000 and mile.
“The past year has made me especially aware and appreciative of the way that prioritizing both academics and athletics provides an incredible amount of balance in my life,” Shelly said on the school athletic website. “Both realms at EMU have brought me community, healthy challenge, and mentorship from people I really respect. I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude that I’ve had the opportunity to work with coaches and professors that guide me through the balance of academics and athletics in a way that supports my passions in both.”
Kate Gordon
Today is JMU Night at Nationals Park in Washington and softball star and Page County product Kate Gordon is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.
The Nationals host the San Diego Padres tonight at 7:05 and the game will be televised. The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.50) of the Nationals against Blake Snell (5-7, 2.93) of the Padres. Washington trailed 19-4 in the seventh inning Friday. It was the most runs allowed by the Nationals since coming to Washington in 2005.
MLB Flashback
Hank Hulvey was born in Mount Sidney on July 18, 1897 — 124 years ago this weekend — according to www.baseballreference.com.
On Sept. 5, 1923, he appeared in his only game in the Major Leagues as the starting pitcher for the host Philadelphia Athletics against the New York Yankees. He went seven innings and gave up 10 hits and six runs — including a long home run to Babe Ruth in the sixth inning. The Yankees won 6-3 and first baseman Wally Pipp had three hits. About two years later, Lou Gehrig would take over at first base for Pipp and begin his streak of 2,130 games played in a row.
That game in 1923 would be the only appearance in the majors for Hulvey, who began his pro career in 1921 with Martinsburg. He won 17 games in 1927 for Hollywood in the Pacific Coast League and also played for several teams in the Southern League, including Knoxville. According to baseballreference, his last season as a pro was in 1939 when he played for Harrisonburg and was 9-4 in 15 games pitched. Hulvey died in Mount Sidney in 1982; he is the only native of Mount Sidney to play in the majors.
— DN-R Sports Desk
