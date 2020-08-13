Look out onto the horizon; there’s a Pleasant View on the rolling green hills off Country Club Road this morning.
Pleasant View is swinging clubs for funds today in its 23rd annual charity golf tournament at Spotswood Country Club.
As of Thursday afternoon, $21,000 has been raised in tournament sponsorships.
Pleasant View provides intensive, individualized training as well as supported employment and housing to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Roughly 80 people have entered the programs offered at Pleasant View and reside at the various 10 residential locations scattered across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Pam Miller, development director, said the tournament’s fundraising primarily goes to support systems not reimbursed by the state, such as the worship team’s salary and day support programs.
While Pleasant View began operations in early 1971, Miller said members of the Virginia Mennonite Conference were well on their way to getting the ball rolling before opening around this time of year, so the organization considers now the start of its 50th anniversary of forming Pleasant View.
Normally, the tournament would be held in May, but this year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic. Today’s tournament has 13 teams and 49 players but no sit down banquet and award ceremony, so door prizes are being drawn on the hour. Golfers are eligible to win household appliances and equipment such as a panini maker and 51-piece Stanley tool set. Prizes will also be awarded to first, second, third, closest to the pin and longest drive.
Miller said earnings from the fundraiser would average around $18,000 several years ago, but the golf tournament grossed $35,000 last year.
“I'm hoping the community feeling of the golf tournament remains. … I want to make sure everyone knows how much we appreciate our sponsors and players through the years,” Miller said. “We would not be able to exist without our supportive donations that we continue to get.”
Bryant Taylor of Penn Laird and several members of his family have been sponsors of Pleasant View’s annual fundraiser “since day one,” and both he and his brother, Dillion, golf it every year. Taylor’s oldest brother, Terry Jr., has cerebral palsy and has lived at Pleasant View since the brothers all went to college so he could also live away from home.
Taylor said Pleasant View has done a wonderful job of caring for his brother and the other residents, and he has a lot of respect for the work being done there to support individuals with developmental disabilities.
“They're doing such a wonderful job fulfilling the needs and giving them more of a normal life. How can I not do my part to help people who don't have the physical tools given to help themselves?” Taylor said. “All the employees at Pleasant View should be applauded for the loving and caring attitude they show all the residents.”
Executive Director Nancy Hopkins-Garriss is due to retire at the start of 2021 after 35 years at Pleasant View, so this year’s tournament will be her last. At the time of her retirement, she will have served as executive director for 30 years.
Hopkins-Garriss said she will be out on the green today cheering on participants and catching up with sponsors and supporters of Pleasant View for a day in the sun.
“It'll be a little bit bittersweet to be there for my last year, but it’s always been such a wonderful time,” she said. “I enjoy working with people with disabilities and working here. I've been blessed to do it over the years. I've watched it grow and such things, so I hope to continue to watch Pleasant View be successful and help in any way I can.”
Besides the Great Community Give, Pleasant View’s golf tournament is the primary fundraiser for the organization this year, especially, but Hopkins-Garriss said the event has always been a greatly anticipated day both for fundraising and fun.
“The golf tournament has become our biggest fundraiser, and it's very exciting,” she said.
Rather than anticipating his time hitting the green or enjoying a smoked chicken grab-and-go lunch from Hank’s Smokehouse Southern Grillery, Taylor is excited to be helping Pleasant View.
He said he is concerned people are donating less to nonprofits and charities this year because the pandemic has caused events surrounding fundraisers to cancel or be reimagined, but organizations need communal support now more than ever.
“You can't forget or let go of the people who still need you in these times and the charities. There are so many charities who've lost income, and I believe they're being lost in the mix of COVID,” he said. “What I’m looking forward to is doing my part to be able to help a great organization to be able to function.”
