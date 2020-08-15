Splashing around in the tub, Spencer Hatcher was barely a waddling tot before he was introduced to country music as his dad practiced nearby on the guitar and banjo, treating the bathroom in their Tenth Legion home as a studio. Fully grown, Hatcher has climbed out of the tub and is ready to make a bigger splash in the music world with his country melodies.
From last February to the start of the pandemic, Hatcher played banjo and sang with bluegrass group Nick Chandler and Delivered, which was honored as the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Official Ramble Showcase Artist. In March, he decided to break away and focus his energies on moving forward as an independent artist.
Throughout elementary, middle and high school, Hatcher incorporated music education into his life through performance ensembles and musical theater. Before going to college, Hatcher performed alongside his father and brother, Michael and Connnor, in bluegrass band The Hatcher Boys. At East Tennessee State University, Hatcher minored in bluegrass, country and Appalachian music and continued performing in several choirs and bands.
Hatcher’s first love was the banjo, but he has become better known for a silky drawl and fingerpicking on a guitar on several online streaming platforms.
On TikTok, Hatcher has over 72,400 followers. His two most popular videos on the virtual platform feature The Hatcher Boys and have between 487,500 and 501,200 views. On Facebook, Hatcher’s latest video has attracted over 5,000 views in five days.
“As soon as the pandemic hit, I decided I would come back home and start focusing on my own music, and that’s what I’m doing now,” Hatcher said. “ I like a lot of the older classic country, so I’m trying to incorporate classic country sounds into a new sound as well. It’s my own sound, but it’s got a feeling of old and new mixed in.”
Broadway resident Judy Rhodes has known Hatcher since he was in elementary school and followed The Hatcher Boys when the family performed together. Rhodes mostly hears Hatcher perform over video now, but said she enjoys hearing how he’s evolved with time to become a more mature, confident musician.
“Especially in the expression of his music, that’s what I love about him. I love to listen to him and look at his face, his expressions because he puts so much into it, you know he loves playing music,” Rhodes said.
Tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Hatcher is performing live music with his brother, Connor, on the upright bass at Your Pie in Penn Laird.
His father said he is impressed by Hatcher’s drive and dedication but neither characteristics are surprising coming from Hatcher.
“The majority of the work he’s done has been of his own accord. … He’s always been dedicated to anything he’s set his mind to,” Micheal Hatcher said. “He’s been doing it for 10 years straight, and he’s not backing off. He chose it as his career.”
So far, Spencer Hatcher has eight original songs written and ready for listening ears, and he said plans are in motion for him to begin recording at a studio soon.
“It’s something I grew up with my whole life, and it’s my passion. … And I won’t let anything stop me from achieving my goal,” Hatcher said. “There’s just something about the rhythm and beat that makes me passionate about it and going on ‘50s all the way to 2000’s country, there’s not much I’m not big on.”
Hatcher has dreams of making it to Nashville and signing a record deal, but he said the most important piece of that is always carrying the love of the Valley with him.
“Having a hometown rooting for you is always a great thing,” he said.
