It turns out the best game for Lynn Burkholder with the boys' basketball team at Broadway High was also his last.
As a senior in 1963, Burkholder scored 51 points in a playoff game against Stonewall Jackson. That remains a school-best outing for the Gobblers.
"I remember the game very well," Burkholder told the News-Record on Thursday from his home in South Carolina. "It was for the regional championship. It was against Stonewall; we had beat them in the regular-season."
But not this time.
"I ended up fouling out at the end of the game and we ended up losing by a point or two I think," recalls Burkholder. "That was my last game at Broadway High School. We were very sad we couldn't get the job done."
It would be more than 10 years before a boys' player from a current Rockingham County high school would surpass that one-game total by Burkholder.
On Feb. 5, 1974, Jack Arbogast of Turner Ashby scored 56 points in a regular-season victory at Waynesboro under former Coach Larry Pence.
Arbogast told the News-Record on Friday he normally would have come out of the game since the Knights were winning by so much. TA won 93-54.
"The team agreed to keep me in the game," said Arbogast, now a financial advisor in Williamsburg. "They were feeding me (the ball) all the time to score."
That broke the school record of 43 points by Ron Burgess against Handley on Feb. 20, 1967 - 54 years ago this weekend.
"It was unbelievable," former TA standout Jeff Smith said of that performance by Arbogast. Smith was a sophomore on that team. "We are getting the ball to Jack," Smith said of the team's mindset. Smith had an easy layup late in the game and instead passed to the ball to Arbogast, who was caught off guard.
Arbogast averaged 22.8 points per game as a TA senior in 1973-74 and went on to play at Division I William & Mary. He played with the Tribe from 1974-78 and averaged 5.7 points in 95 career games, with an average of 9.5 per contest as a senior, according to basketballreference.com.
As a senior, he helped the Tribe stun No. 2 North Carolina on Dec. 7, 1977 in Williamsburg by three points. That UNC team included stars Phil Ford, Mike O'Koren, Dudley Bradley and Al Wood.
"We came in the locker room (at half) and obviously were juiced because we were up by one," Arbogast, who would become a financial consultant, told the Daily Press in 2002.
Then Bruce Parkhill, the coach of the Tribe, spoke.
"Well, we're up one but if Arbogast could hit his jumpers, we'd be up by 10," Arbogast told the Daily Press of the comments by Parkhill.
This year, another Rockingham County product has threatened to reach the 50-point plateau.
Tyler Nickel, a junior at East Rockingham, set a school-record with 46 points earlier this month. "When I see that look in his eyes and he's feeling it, we are going to get him the ball every time," Coach Carey Keyes, a former EMU standout, told the News-Record after that game. East Rockingham is slated to play Sunday for a state title.
The single-game record for the Spotswood Blazers is held by Marlon Organ, who had 45 in 2009 in the first game of his senior year. He averaged 4.2 points in 27 games for EMU in 2010-11.
The most points scored by former Harrisonburg star Ralph Sampson was 50 at Western Albemarle in 1978. "Place was packed, as were all of the games then" with Sampson, according to Tim Meyers, an assistant coach for the Blue Streaks under Roger Bergey. "I know he shot over 70 percent in that game. Western played a man-to-man defense. Ralph probably also had seven or eight blocks that night."
Sampson graduated in 1979, was an All-American at Virginia and the future Hall of Famer played in the NBA from 1983-92 after he was the first pick of the NBA draft by Houston.
As for other top boys' performances at other high schools, Bill Wise, then of Staunton, compiled a booklet in 1996 that listed some of the top scoring games in the region for various boys' teams.
That included Jerry May, who had 77 points for old North River of Augusta County in 1960; Charles Strickler, who had 63 for old McGaheysville in 1950 against Broadway; Bill Chittum, who scored 60 for Lexington in 1956; John Whitesell, who went for 57 for Rockbridge in 1962; Walker Lambiotte, who had 51 for Central of Woodstock against Fort Defiance in 1985; and Kevin Madden, who had 50 for Staunton High against Broadway in 1985.
Lambiotte began his college career at North Carolina State under late Coach Jim Valvano before transferring to Northwestern. Madden played at North Carolina, under the legendary Dean Smith, and scored 1,296 points in four seasons. Lambiotte scored 1,268 points in his college career and averaged 18.0 points per contest as a junior at Northwestern.
May was a catcher in Major League Baseball from 1964 to 1973 for the Pirates, Royals, and Mets.
Burkholder, after playing at South Carolina, was drafted by Baltimore of the NBA in the 13th round in 1967 but he turned down the chance to try out for the pro team.
He still remembers his senior year at Broadway.
"We really had a good team that year," Burkholder said. Another top player on that 1963 team was Frank Sorrells, who would win his 200th game as the football coach at Broadway in 2006 against Waynesboro.
"Stonewall had a really good player. They were collapsing inside on us pretty good," Burkholder said of his 51-point game. "As high school kids, you sometimes don't do the smartest things. I always regret not being able to finish that game."
"I had some pretty good games my senior year. One of best games was against Handley High in Winchester. When we played up at their high school, we played a pretty good game but we didn't win. I think I had 37 points," he added.
But that was just a tuneup to his 51-point outing.
"We should have won the game but I was stupid enough to get into foul trouble," he said, with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.