Last year, The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County awarded scholarships to 61 high school and college students.
On Monday, The Community Foundation opened the 2021 scholarship application period for students in the area.
Each year, the nonprofit administers scholarship programs granting more than $200,000. Sixteen scholarships are available this year, both merit-based and financial need-based, to aid in tuition and related educational expenses.
Some scholarships, such as The Samuel R. Bowman II Endowed Scholarship, are specific to certain ethnicities and schools.
Bowman created the scholarship before his death to help educate local Latino students attending James Madison University or Blue Ridge Community College.
Other scholarships are less specific and target a field of study or college, such as the Emory and Henry College Scholarship and Early Ace Scholarship.
The full list of college scholarships are available at https://www.tcfhr.org/students/scholarship-funds/.
— Staff Report
