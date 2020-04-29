Of all the culture audits I have performed, the vast majority of organizations I have surveyed need to improve in the same area. In my surveys, I look at how these organizations score in appreciation, morale, trust, and communication. In three out of every four organizations, the culture competency that needs the most attention is communication.
I have found this is true even in organizations with high scores. Even organizations that otherwise have a good culture foundation still struggle with communicating effectively. And unfortunately, when the culture competency of communication suffers, then all the efforts to build appreciation, morale, and trust are undermined as well.
Here are five reasons I find why organizations may have difficulty with the culture competency of communication.
1. Authenticity
Employees may perceive a lack of authenticity in their leaders. Now this may originate in the CEO or it may be in other managers within the organization. It may not be something intended on the part of the leaders, but it can be picked up nonetheless.
People want to feel like they are getting the whole story. And if there is something in how the leaders communicate that suggests that they are not being real, open, and truthful, then employees may think that there is more to the story. And that can cause employees to question whether they have a full picture of what’s going on.
2. Clarity
Sometimes leaders can have good intentions of communicating, but their good intentions do not translate into clear communications. If communications are hurried — or done as an afterthought — that can create gaps in what is being conveyed and received. As a result, leaders can unintentionally send an ambiguous message that gets mistranslated and causes confusion.
As I said in my first bestseller, "Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew," “clarity is one of the greatest gifts you can give your team.” Without clarity, assumptions may not be realized. When that happens, problems are sure to follow.
3. Understanding
If leaders assume that they have communicated — without verifying what message was received — then that can cause a breakdown in communication. And the flip side is true as well. Employees can assume that they communicated, and the leaders may still not have received the intended message.
Both parties need to know that the other party understood what they had to say. If there is a lack of understanding — on either party’s part — then communication has effectively broken down.
4. Flow
Leaders can often unintentionally not share what’s happening in the big picture with their employees.
They may feel that employees don’t need to be burdened with the information, or they don’t have a need to know it. But most of the time, it’s because leaders just don’t even think about sharing it. And yet that information may be critical to calming fears among employees, or making them feel included, or helping them see the big picture. Ensuring the flow of information can prevent bottlenecks in communication between leaders and employees.
Here’s what I say in "Dear Boss." “Look at information like water: it stagnates when it stays in one place.”
Don’t be overly concerned about what information should be shared, but don’t be oblivious of the lack of information flow either. Both can cause a break in communication and both can cause active rumor mills.
5. Meetings
In today’s high-tech world, we are capable of sharing information incredibly efficiently. Text messages, emails, and video messages allow us to send information quickly and easily to large amounts of people.
And yet that efficiency can often backfire. If there is not a human connection in communication, then communication can break down.
Communication without engagement is not really communication. People need to be able to connect through the communication process. If people don’t have that opportunity, then much of the dynamic of the communication process is lost.
Key Takeaway
We should shift our perspective of communication toward transparency. The purpose of communication is not to transmit information but to create relationships. And transparency is what fosters relationships.
As I say in "Dear Boss," “Transparency is to relationships as oil is to an engine.” Don’t let your relationships with your team get seized up because your communications were not transparent.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew and Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew. Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
