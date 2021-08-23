PARNASSUS - The cemetery here at Union Presbyterian Church is an idyllic, bird-chirping slice of rural Augusta County that sits up a hill a few miles east of Route 42, with a splendid view of the mountains off in the distance towards West Virginia.
There is a row of pine trees at the back end of the cemetery, part of a church that was founded in 1817 and has tombstones that date until at least five decades later - the ravages of time have wiped the dates of ones that are certainly older.
It is here in a small community a few miles from Churchville that former Major League Baseball catcher and Staunton native Jerry May was laid to rest 25 summers ago after a tragic farm accident that cost him his life at the age of 52.
May was born in Staunton and was a basketball and baseball star at old North River High in Augusta, scoring 77 points in hoops in a 1960 game.
He began his pro baseball career in the Appalachian League in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1961 after he was signed by the legendary Virginia native Syd Thrift, who would later become general manager of the Pirates and Orioles.
May made his Major League debut with Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 1964, against the San Francisco Giants. A late sub in the game, May had his first at-bat come against future Hall of Famer Juan Marichal - who induced a pop out to third. Other superstars in that game included Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell of the Pirates and Willie Mays of the Giants.
May, an amateur standout in Augusta County in American Legion as a pitcher, had one of the most memorable games of his MLB career six years later: he was behind the plate as pitcher Dock Ellis of the Pirates threw a no-hitter on June 12, 1970, to beat the Padres 2-0 in San Diego.
Ellis later admitted he was high on LSD for that game, which he was not originally slated to pitch. He was at a friend's house the previous day in Los Angeles and his flight to San Diego got him to the stadium about 90 minutes before the first pitch, according to published reports.
"I started having a crazy idea in the fourth inning that Richard Nixon was the home plate umpire, and once I thought I was pitching a baseball to Jimi Hendrix, who to me was holding a guitar and swinging it over the plate," Ellis claimed in a 1984 interview.
It is hard to imagine a battery of men from so different worlds.
May was White from rural Augusta County while Ellis, who was Black, was born in Los Angeles.
The Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) wrote of Ellis: "Dock attended the predominantly white Gardena (California) High School in hopes of finding a better education but found a good dose of racial prejudice. To avoid suspension when he got caught drinking and smoking marijuana at school, he agreed to go out for baseball. But he found racial resistance there as well. He excelled at basketball, however, as the only black person on the team."
Ellis went to Los Angeles Harbor College in California, but according to SABR ended up in Watts (a mostly Black neighborhood infamous for riots in 1965) playing for Chet Brewer, who had played in the Negro Leagues.
"Brewer scouted for the Pirates and tutored several future major leaguers, including Bob Watson, Bobby Tolan, and Enos Cabell. Fielding several offers, Ellis always wanted to sign with Pittsburgh, as he finally did in 1964, but saw his signing bonus reduced from $60,000 to $2,500 after his arrest for stealing a car," SABR wrote.
May was 0-for-3 in the game that Ellis blanked the Padres. The right-hander would be the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star game in 1971. Ellis died in 2009 of liver problems in his native Los Angeles.
Historic Pirates
A defensive-minded catcher, May was in his first season with the Kansas City Royals when the Pirates made history by fielding a lineup entirely of players of color on Sept. 1, 1971.
Pittsburgh manager Danny Murtaugh was asked after the game about making history.
“When it comes to making out the lineup, I’m colorblind, and my athletes know it. They don’t know it because I told them. They know it because they’re familiar with how I operate. The best men in our organization are the ones who are here. And the ones who are here all play, depending on when the circumstances present themselves," he told reporters.
A few weeks later, the Pirates beat the Orioles in the World Series.
At the time, May was a reserve catcher for the Royals until he was sold to the New York Mets on May 14, 1973.
His last game in The Show was June 3, 1973. He was with the Mets as the starting catcher and drew a walk and was replaced by a pinch-runner in the fourth inning in San Diego - the site of that Ellis no-hitter.
Duffy Dyer, who would later play for the Pirates and catch his own no-hitter in 1976, came in to catch and May never played in another Major League game. The Staunton native played in 556 Major League contests and hit .234 with 15 homers.
The most dingers he ever hit a season? That was seven in 1969 with the Pirates. His last homer came at Fenway Park in Boston in 1972 against pitcher John Curtis of the Red Sox.
It was toward the end of May's career that I had a chance to see him in person.
When I was a young boy, my mother, Marilyn, taught elementary school at Mount Clinton and one winter May agreed to come and meet the teachers and students one chilly evening during a school function.
While I attended Dayton Elementary, I certainly wasn't going to miss the opportunity - and somewhere there is a photo of May and myself. My aunt, Virginia, taught at North River Elementary in the 1990s and began teaching at Craigsville in 1973 - just weeks after the last Major League game for May.
The fact that someone from this area could grow up on a farm and make it to the Major Leagues left an impression on me. I remember one game, perhaps in the early 1970s, when May was the starting catcher on the national televised Saturday game of the week.
An opposing baserunner stole second as May one-hopped the throw, bringing some less than flattering remarks from the NBC broadcasters. How dare they say that, I thought. I later learned positive and negative analysis comes with the territory as a journalist.
Back To Augusta
After his playing career, May returned to his farm in Augusta County. It was there he was killed in a farm accident in Swoope on June 30, 1996. As we know, farming can be dangerous: my farmer uncle, Roy, was killed by lightning in western Rockingham County in 1977 while out on his tractor.
There is another man named May from Augusta County who had a successful career. C.E. May, the uncle of Jerry, grew up in Weyers Cave, studied at Bridgewater College, the University of Virginia and Columbia and taught English in Hawaii and the Panama Canal Zone. He was the mayor of Bridgewater from 1958-68 and from 1967-76 was a member of the board of directors of Valley National Bank in Harrisonburg. In 1976 he published "Life Under 4 Flags in the North River Basin of Virginia."
He was also a professor of English and director of information at Bridgewater College from 1946 until his retirement in 1968. C.E. May played baseball in the Valley League, graduated from BC in 1924, was the one who suggested "Eagles" as a nickname for the school and went into the BC athletic Hall of Fame in 1995.
Jerry May, the son of Kit and Norine, is one of a few former Major League players buried in the area. His parents have a grave marker next to his, as his mother died in 1966 and his father 11 years later. Jerry May was married twice and has adult children, according to someone that knows the family history.
Another former big leaguer buried in this area is Hank Hulvey, a native of Mount Sidney who played one game as a pitcher for Philadelphia in 1923. He died in 1982 and is buried in the Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mount Sidney, according to baseballreference.com.
The final resting spots are serene for two of the select few local natives to make the majors.
On Saturday, the only sound here at the Union Cemetery was from a few birds - and the buzz of a groundskeeper immaculately trimming around the hundreds of tombstones a few miles from Churchville.
The roar of the crowds, from stadiums from Pittsburgh to San Diego to Boston, are but a distant memory for the family and friends of May. But he achieved two worthy callings that some young boys (and girls) can only dream of or be cut out for: Major Leaguer and farmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.