The early 1980s was a golden age for basketball in the central Shenandoah Valley. Not only did the JMU men make the NCAA tournament for the first time at the Division I level in 1981, but there were other significant events for players and teams that year and era.
The Dukes will aim for their sixth NCAA Division I appearance when the Colonial Athletic Association tournament begins Saturday in Harrisonburg. The last trip to March Madness for the Dukes came in 2013. Here is a look at 1981 when JMU went to the dance for the first time:
* Harrisonburg High graduate Ralph Sampson, class of 1979, led the University of Virginia to the Final Four in 1981 after the Cavaliers won the NIT crown when he was a freshman in 1980. On March 5, 1981, Virginia beat Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament in Landover, Maryland and the next day lost to Maryland, also at the Capital Centre.
The Cavaliers then beat Villanova, Tennessee, and BYU in the NCAA tourney before losing to North Carolina in the semifinals of the Final Four. Virginia was 29-4 that season and finished No. 5 in the final AP poll.
Sampson, as a sophomore, averaged 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest for Coach Terry Holland. The Virginia roster also included future NBA players Jeff Lamp and Othell Wilson - and present ODU Coach Jeff Jones. Sampson was the three-time player of the year in college and played more than 10 years in the NBA and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
* Dell Curry was winding up his junior year at Fort Defiance High in the spring of 1981. He led the Indians to the Class A state title as a sophomore in 1980; Curry headed to Virginia Tech and then played in the NBA from 1986 to 2002. He is the father of Step Curry, one of the top active players in the NBA.
* Kevin Madden was getting ready for his freshman year of high school. He was a standout at Staunton High and played four years at North Carolina for Dean Smith, scoring 1,296 points for the Tar Heels and averaging 9.7 points per game in college from 1985-90, with a high as a junior of 14.6 points per contest.
* Walker Lambiotte, in the spring of 1981, was preparing to enter his freshman year of high school. He was a standout at Central of Woodstock and was recruited by the late Jim Valvano to play at North Carolina State. While in high school, Lambiotte played in front of Valvano in Dayton as Central played at Turner Ashby.
Lambiotte averaged 5.8 and 4.4 points per game in his first two seasons at North Carolina State from 1985-87. He then transferred to Northwestern near Chicago and had to sit out a season. The left-handed shooter averaged 18.0 and 16.8 points per contest at Northwestern from 1988-90. Lambiotte had 1,268 total points in his college career.
* Kenny Lambiotte, the older brother of Walker, was also a hoop standout at Central and graduated in 1982. He averaged 2.8 and 4.2 points per game at Virginia from 1982-84 and was a teammate with Sampson. The older Lambiotte transferred to William & Mary and averaged 10.4 points in 1985-86 for the Tribe.
* Pee Wee Barber was a student at Harrisonburg High in the early 1980s. He was one of the top players in the state with the Blue Streaks and then went to Ferrum (then a junior college) in Virginia. Barber then played two years at Florida State and averaged 16.8 and 19.2 points per contest from 1985-87 and played against Curry and Virginia Tech while in college. Barber spent time in prison on drug charges but he was released in 2019.
* Dale Moats was a standout at Buffalo Gap and played at William & Mary. He scored a total of 393 points for the Tribe from 1978-82.
* Timmy Woodson averaged nearly 29 points per game as a senior at Buffalo Gap in 1978-79. He began his college career at Division I Ohio and played three seasons there, from 1979-82, and averaged 13.4 points per contest as a sophomore. He later transferred to Division III Roanoke and was one of the top players in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
* The JMU women were 6-18 in 1980-81 and would make their first NCAA appearance at the Division I level in 1986. A freshman on the JMU team in 1980-81 was Betsy Blose, who grew up in Penn Laird and graduated from Montevideo High. She was later an assistant with the Dukes, the head coach at Shepherd in West Virginia and has been a long-time athletics administrator at UNC-Asheville after coaching there.
* Stephanie Howard graduated from Harrisonburg in 1985 and was one of the top players in the region. She was a standout at Radford and played in Switzerland for several years. Howard is a member of the athletic Hall of Fame at HHS and Radford.
Sources: basketballreference.com, Gary Michael, a former member of the JMU sports information office.
Correction
Johnny Newman did not play for Richmond against JMU in the 1981 ECAC South basketball tournament, as reported in the DN-R on March 3. The top scorer for Richmond in 1980-81 was Michael Perry, a senior who averaged 22.8 points per contest, according to basketballreference.com. Newman of Danville played for the Spiders from 1982-86 and in the NBA from 1986 to 2002.
