In hard times, people often look for the silver lining. If finding the good in the pandemic has been a weary, dreary search, then join Restless Moons Brewing in embracing the bad.
Every Monday from Sept. 7 until Halloween, the brewery is screening horror B movies on the back lawn seating area. B movies are low-budget, non-arthouse films and got their start in the early 20th century as the less-publicized bottom half of a double feature film.
Many B movies are cult classics that have gotten Hollywood facelifts in recent years, such as "The Room" and "House on Haunted Hill."
Some call it camp, some call it comedy, but anyone who enjoys B films gets a thrill from the sheer monstrosity of production quality. Pixelated, low-budget and laugh-out-loud, bad acting are staples of B films. Oh, if only this year was just a sloppy B movie screenplay.
Restless Moons Brewing is showing the films every Monday from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.