Five Things
1. East Rockingham More Than A One-Man Show
It’s easy to get caught up in just how good East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel is.
The 6-foot-7 forward (or wing) can do a little bit of everything on the floor most nights.
But while Nickel deservedly gets a lot of attention, what the Eagles showed in a 74-38 season-opening win over Turner Ashby is they have a lot more to offer this season.
In fact, from top to bottom, East Rockingham looked like a team that could be poised for another run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament again.
Tyce McNair remains one of the area’s top point guards, Kyle Evick is suddenly a 6-foot-6 forward with serious range and the Eagles depth actually was impressive.
So while many may have thought this season would have just been the “Tyler Nickel Show” in Elkton, East Rockingham proved that won’t be quite the case this year.
2. Turner Ashby Girls May Be Valley’s Second-Best Team
Coming into the season, everyone knew Spotswood girls were the Valley’s top team.
Can anyone challenge the Trailblazers in the Valley District? I’m not sure yet.
But one thing that is clear after last week is that Turner Ashby is improving fast.
In fact, despite the Knights being extremely young still, they have emerged as the district’s second-best team so far and don’t look like they’re slowing up anytime soon.
TA has played gritty defense and used a balanced scoring effort offensively to jump out to its best start in several seasons while other teams in the district have struggled early.
Whether the Knights can keep this up is still to be determined, but if your a fan in Bridgewater, you have to be impressed with what Turner Ashby has done thus far.
3. No Size? No Worries For Eastern Mennonite
With a quick glance at the Eastern Mennonite roster, you won’t find a ton of size.
Aviwe Mahlong is one of the Flames’ biggest players, but he’ll be the first person to tell you that he considers himself a wing and most of the EMHS roster is versatile.
And while that certainly doesn’t pass the eye test at times — such as the Flames’ season-opening win over Virginia Academy — it hasn’t impacted the on-court results.
In fact, one could argue Eastern Mennonite has been the most impressive team in the area to start the season, using its speed and sharp shooting to blow opponents out.
EMHS coach Chad Seibert has admitted his team may not be quite as good defensively as they were during their historic run to the state championship game a year ago.
But the Flames can still put up points in a hurry and led by the three-headed attack of Mahlong, Trey Gillenwater and Chance Church, they could be set up for a special run.
4. Abby Branner Has Big Potential For Trailblazers
Last year, Spotswood girls basketball coach Chris Dodson didn’t want to talk about her.
As a sophomore, Abby Branner played a key role as a reserve, but didn’t get the attention from opposing defenses because of other standout players on the team.
One thing is clear this year, however, and it’s that things are changing for Branner.
While the Trailblazers still feature their big names in players like Stephanie Ouderkirk, MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi Bennington-Horton, Branner is climbing up the ladder.
Branner is a speedy guard with good handles and can score in transition with ease.
As the season progresses, and defenses begin to focus on Ouderkirk, don’t be surprised to see Branner emerge as a fourth start for the Trailblazers and a big key.
5. Broadway’s Balance Will Be Its Strength
With forward Seth Keim now gone, it wasn’t clear who would emerge as Broadway’s statistical leader and its go-to guy when it needs a bucket in clutch situations this year.
After one week, it looks like the answer to that question is a little bit of everyone.
The Gobblers have seen big games from just about everyone in their starting five early this year with different leading scorers most nights and a consistent balanced effort.
Caleb Williams, Nate Tinnell, Jaxson Jameson, Wes Delawder and Gage Wiliford have all had double-digit scoring games at some point this season and it’s working.
With wins in four of their first five games, there’s no reason to believe that having such a balanced attack with multiple weapons will ultimately pay off for Broadway this season.
Three Tops
Mariah Cain, Harrisonburg guard
Harrisonburg guard Mariah Cain certainly seems to be more comfortable this season.
As a sophomore, Cain is averaging 19.3 points per game in her first three games with the Blue Streaks going 1-2. Cain was fourth in the Valley District in scoring last year.
Aviwe Mahlong, Eastern Mennonite wing
Aviwe Mahlong picked up his first scholarship offer a week ago and is showing why.
Mahlong averaged 19.0 points per game last week while showing off is versatility offensively as Eastern Mennonite got off to a 3-0 start with three convincing wins.
Becca Shiflet, Turner Ashby guard
While Turner Ashby relies on balance, Becca Shiflet has emerged as its leader.
Shiflet does a bit of everything for the Knights, but relied heavily on scoring as she averaged 19.3 points per game during TA’s perfect 3-0 start to the season.
