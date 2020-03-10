SUFFOLK — With each bucket, the roars from the bench got a little bit louder.
Everyone in the gym seemingly knew what was happening — it’s become tradition at this point — and once it starts, it’s almost impossible to prevent.
“It takes a tiny spark to start a big fire,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said.
The Trailblazers opened up the third quarter on a 15-2 run and that was enough to put Lakeland away in a 59-41 victory in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball quarterfinals at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk on Tuesday.
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the state championship game on Friday, where it’ll take on Lord Botetourt at 6 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond.
“Once we started getting up in them and pressing, that’s when we were like, ‘We’ve got to go.’” Trailblazers guard Lexi Bennington-Horton said. “It really sunk in that the next game is the state championship game. All of us want to be there. I feel like all of us just pulled it together.”
The first half was a bit chippy as Spotswood adjusted to the physical style of play from the Cavaliers and the raucous home crowd. The normally composed Trailblazers suddenly looked shook for the first time this season.
“We got here and we said, ‘You can’t change the floor, can’t change the balls, can’t change officials. You have to deal with what you can deal with,’” Dodson said. “I thought for the first time in a while, we were worried about a lot of other things besides basketball. You can’t let one play make a bad day and I thought we did that a little bit in the first half.”
But Dodson challenged the players at the half. He said he told the players to take advantage of the style of play and control what they could. Once they did that, he said, he was confident Spotswood would get things turned around.
“It was a really close game, so there was a lot of screaming going on,” said Bennington-Horton, who finished with 12 points. “He was just motivating us and basically telling us how good we actually are. I feel like that really helped us and made us go out in the second half and pull it all together.”
Rebekah Weaver and Abby Branner scored on back-to-back plays to open up the third and Branner later scored on four of Spotswood’s next five possessions.
By the time Lakeland scored another basket, the Trailblazers held a 17-point lead. The Cavaliers never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.
“Our runs really help us out,” Branner said. “One point leads to the next and we just keep going. When we get into our zone and start getting steal after steal, it gets in our heads that we can do it and we just get buckets.”
One player that enjoyed the second half run was Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk. After being held to just six points and struggling to get going inside the paint in the first half, the James Madison signee looked much more comfortable both as a scorer and a passer in the second.
“I didn’t play very well at the beginning,” Ouderkirk said. “I just wasn’t rebounding, wasn’t in the paint where I should have been. Lexi, [MacKenzie Freeze], Abby — all those guys did a really good job of getting to the basket. In the second half, they kind of brought me along and continued to do what they do. We just got so many looks down low.”
The other key to the second half turnaround was the Trailblazers’ defense. Spotswood forced an array of turnovers in the third quarter and the Cavaliers never recovered.
“As much as anything, between the players and us feeling them out, it was a big part of it,” Dodson said. “Once they saw the ball go in the basket and got a couple of steals, we were suddenly the greatest team in Virginia again and we started to play like it.”
Branner added: “Dodson told us that we needed to go after them like they were coming after us. Not a lot of fouls were being called, so we just had to get after it and allow our defense to bring the offense.”
Ouderkirk, who finished with 14 points, again credited the players around her for picking up the defensive intensity in the momentum-swinging third quarter.
She also said it was evident during the run that the once raucous home crowd inside King’s Fork High School was quickly losing hope as the Trailblazers continue to stretch their lead.
“They just do such a good job in that press,” Ouderkirk said. “That momentum deflates the other team and it makes it easier for us to get on our run. It not only gets us ahead in points, but it deflates their attitude and gets our’s going.”
Spotswood will now get a chance to defend its VHSL Class 3 championship against a familiar opponent in Lord Botetourt. The Trailblazers have faced the Cavaliers in each of the past two seasons including last year’s state semifinal round at Eastern Mennonite University.
“It’s just cool,” Ouderkirk said. “To go there again and have a chance to do it twice and be on the stage with that many great players is a really cool feeling. We’re going to get in the gym tomorrow and get right to it.”
Branner finished with 17 points in Tuesday’s win — another sign of her growth into a premier player for Spotswood — and knew after the game that she helped provide the spark the Trailblazers needed to get to the state title game.
Now Spotswood will look to start one more fire on Friday inside the Siegel Center and if successful, come out with the program’s sixth state championship victory.
“It’s huge,” Branner said. “This is what everyone hopes for and dreams for. It’s finally here, so we just have to get one more and try to win it all.”
SPOTSWOOD (59) — Carrier 0 0-0 0, Bennington-Horton 5 0-1 12, Freeze 2 3-4 8, Weaver 3 0-0 6, Hansborough 0 0-0 0, Branner 6 4-6 17, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Payne 0 0-0 0, Khalil 1 0-0 2, Forloines 0 0-0 0, N. Good 0 0-0 0, Ouderkirk 4 5-7 14, K. Good 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-18 59.
LAKELAND (41) — Kem. Canady 3 2-3 8, Demiel 0 0-0 0, Ken. Canady 0 1-2 1, Lassiter 0 0-0 0, Brown 3 4-4 13, Artis 1 0-0 2, Gray 3 1-2 9, Pope 2 0-0 4, Savage 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-11 41.
Spotswood 14 15 17 13—59
Lakeland 11 11 9 10—41
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Bennington-Horton, Freeze, Branner, Ouderkirk), Lakeland 5 (Brown 3, Gray 2).
