LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men’s
New Hampshire at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Pfeiffer at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.
College Women’s
Apprentice at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Rhode Island, noon
Delaware Valley at Bridgewater, noon
VOLLEYBALL
Colonial Athletic Association Tournament
Delaware vs. James Madison in Hempstead, N.Y., 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women’s
Liberty at James Madison, 2 p.m.
