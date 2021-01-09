TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women's
UNC Wilmington at James Madison, ppd.
High School Boys
Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
East Rockingham, Spotswood vs. Broadway st Signal Knob Recreation Center, 3 p.m.
Madison County, Turner Ashby vs. Stonewall Jackson at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
UNC Wilmington at James Madison, ppd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.