There's an addition to the landscape outside the front doors of Thomas Harrison Middle School, one reflective of the themes of grace, patience and forgiveness the school community tries to live by, students say.
The THMS Builders Club held a surprise ceremony Friday afternoon to honor the school's principals for the work they did over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club built a bench and inscribed the principals' names — Don Vale, Chad Burk and LeSonya Bullard — on it.
Elliot Norment, a member of the Builders Club, said it had been about two years since Harrisonburg City Public Schools closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, students read pieces of writing during the school's morning announcements centered around the theme, "Reflections of Gratitude During the Pandemic."
"We went through a worldwide meltdown, but our teachers and principals didn't back down," said Jireh "Gigi" Perez, student at THMS, at the celebration Friday.
She said during the pandemic, principals and teachers provided meals to families and spent large amounts of their day online to help students learn virtually.
"Our teachers and administrators make sure that we are safe while we are in school," she said. "These past two years will be unforgettable, thanks to them. They are helping us create a good and successful future. I am forever grateful for that."
Builders Club member Shea Gibson said the principals "definitely deserved" it.
"It's really satisfying to have this great idea to help the community, and then execute it and then see people's reactions, especially with this project," Norment said. "It was really cool to get to see the principals' reactions to this thing we've been working on for the past month or two."
There are six students in the Builders Club — Norment, Gibson, Josiah Nafziger, Conrad Bishop, Noah Linden and Ashlynn Lilly, and their advisor is Janelle Hurst de Mazariegos.
"It's been a great pleasure to do all this stuff like help build the bench, help plan these cool events," Linden said. "It's been very fun."
Nafziger said the bench was built from one of the trees that was milled close to the school.
THMS students were able to watch the event on a livestream, and teacher Teresa Jackson made cookies for students and staff to enjoy while they watched.
Once Bishop and Linden lifted the black sheet to reveal the bench, Thomas Harrison Middle School Principal Don Vale began to get choked up.
"To create a memento that's going to stay put for a while is humbling; honoring," he said after the event.
Bullard said the school's motto is "grace, patience and forgiveness," which is something painted on the bench.
"To see the students embrace that ... that's a lifelong lesson," Vale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.