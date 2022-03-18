DAYTON – For years, the Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton has served up fresh, homestyle cooking for the community.
But it’s also a place for fellowship.
“It’s not like any restaurant in the world,” said Jack Kearney, owner of Thomas House. “Clients come here everyday; sometimes eating all three meals of the day here. Everyone knows everyone by name.”
Jack and Brenda Kearney bought the Rockingham County institution in 2019, and have not only kept the tradition alive but also revamped the restaurant’s menu, and opened some of the historic building’s rooms into short-term rentals.
However, the restaurant still boasts its traditional, cafeteria-style lunch line that has kept customers coming back for over 30 years, he said. Almost always customers say they used to work there, or know someone who did.
“It’s an integral part of people’s lives,” Jack Kearney said. “It feels like home to a lot of people.”
Part of the building is used as the restaurant, and the other part includes guest rooms, which were used as a boarding house when Shenandoah University was still in Dayton, by previous owner Lottie Thomas.
Kearney also said during construction of Interstate 81, Thomas allowed workers to stay and live in the house as long as they did chores.
“The big task was to take this iconic staple in the community and find new and innovative ways of keeping it alive,” Kearney said.
Kearney said the pair saw a lot of potential in the building that wasn’t being used, like revamping the short-term rental side of the property.
“We’re bringing the idea of lodging back to this building instead of letting it sit idle,” he said.
The restaurant added items like smoked meats, salads and wraps, Kearney said, but also kept many iconic things of the historic restaurant. One of those things are the plates that hang in a dining room — which previously belonged to Thomas.
“What I would like to see this place turn into is a living museum of this area,” he said.
On the rental side of the property, the pair is revamping rooms while still keeping Thomas’ legacy intact. Through cleaning and renovating, they found a blueprint of how Thomas would have renovated her kitchen — and they hope to do the same.
“We’re keeping Lottie’s dream alive, while also finding innovative ways to appeal to the next generation of customers,” Kearney said.
Additionally, the pair bought the Buckhorn Inn and Tavern in Augusta County, to keep that institution alive.
“We reinvigorated that place to a fresh, farm-to-table menu that’s made to order,” he said.
Kearney said his favorite part in the Thomas House venture is the interaction with customers.
“It’s fun to be able to know people by name and carry a conversation of what’s going on in their lives,” he said. “We’re relying on seeing the same friendly people everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.