Three out of five area high schools have higher on-time graduation rates than the state average for the Class of 2020.
The Virginia Department of Education recently released the state average for on-time graduates, as well as division-specific numbers. The on-time graduation rate for the state for the Class of 2020 was 92.3%.
Rockingham County had three of its four high schools exceed the state average, and one that got close. Broadway High School had a graduation rate of 94.9%. East Rockingham High School’s rate was 95.7%. Spotswood High School had an on-time graduation rate of 95.8%. Only Turner Ashby High School fell just shy of the state average at 91.6%.
Harrisonburg High School also missed the state average, with a rate of 88.1%.
There are a number of reasons that Rockingham County sees such high graduation rates overall, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
It begins with the leadership at the four high schools, Shifflett said. But a large role in ensuring student success when it comes to finishing high school falls to the school counselors. Beginning as early as middle school, counselors work with students to develop their goals and a way to achieve them. Whether they want to study something at Massanutten Technical Center, go straight into the workforce or go to college, counselors are there to make sure students don’t fall through the cracks.
“And it goes without saying that the teachers do a tremendous job supporting students and families,” Shifflett said. “It takes a village to make this happen.”
Every school division is unique in the challenges that students face on the path to graduation and success. And Rockingham County is no different. Looking at the numbers, Shifflett said there will be some discussion about ways to support students in the subgroups of English language learners and economically disadvantaged students.
“We could do a little bit better there,” Shifflett said.
Pat Lintner, Harrisonburg City Public Schools chief academic officer, said the division has multiple ways to help students to stay on track with graduation and different supports to facilitate that.
“Our guidance office keeps close track of students using a ‘grad-tracker’ process that identifies if students are on track in terms of meeting credit and assessment diploma requirements,” he said.
Guidance counselors and administrators meet with students throughout their high school years to guide and encourage student progress. Both the high school schedule and opportunities to earn high school credits in middle school provide enough time for most students.
However, many students at HHS need additional time because of language and other challenges, Lintner said. Many classes have been developed with additional time and support built in to help these students earn required credits for graduation.
Additionally, every student has a college and career plan that connects planning for the future with meeting graduation requirements.
“I know you are aware of the challenges many of our students face with regard to life circumstances, gaps in schooling, and the need to learn English,” Lintner said.
“These, of course, can impact on-time graduation. HCPS addresses these challenges with programs and supports to keep students in school and to ultimately meet the goal of graduation.”
