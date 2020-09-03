Even though James Madison won't play football this fall, three Dukes earned Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American honors from the organization on Wednesday.
Senior offensive tackle Liam Fornadel and senior defensive tackle Mike Greene were first-team choices, and senior kicker Ethan Ratke was a third-team selection.
Fornadel is a two-year starter at right tackle, and Greene has started each of the last two seasons at defensive tackle. Last season, Greene had 53 tackles to go along with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Ratke is JMU's all-time leader with 58 career field goals.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Buffalo Gap Moving Down In Classification
The Virginia High School League announced on Wednesday that Buffalo Gap's appeal to move down to Class 1 for the 2021-2022 school year was approved.
Following a 4-1 vote by the appeals committee, the Bison will be moved to Region 1B. Gap and Riverheads will be the only Class 1 schools in the Shenandoah District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.