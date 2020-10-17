A large explosion rocked a Harrisonburg shopping center Saturday morning, injuring at least three people.
According to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia, two of the injured were flown to University of Virginia Medical Center and one is being treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Another angle. pic.twitter.com/w6ZNatPqJy— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
Tobia said when crews arrived, the injured were outside the building and crews are continuing a search for more possible victims.
The fire is contained, according to Tobia, but not extinguished, but there is no danger to the surrounding area.
Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that it was a gas explosion, though city officials have not confirmed the cause.
Tobia said the investigation is ongoing and make take several days.
According to James Madison University's Facebook page, one of the victims was a JMU student who was participating in a community event hosted off campus, is being treated and is "expected to be released soon." JMU's post also said two other students were treated at the scene as released.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia is saying site is under investigation. Cannot confirm cause of explosion at this point. Says investigation may take several days. Crews have fire contained, but not extinguished. pic.twitter.com/APDZji1YiO— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
Emergency crews from various fire departments in the Shenandoah Valley responded to 38 Miller Circle about 8:30 a.m.
City Spokesman Mike Parks said three people were injured, including two seriously.
The shopping center houses Hometown Music, Element Vapors and Blue Sprocket Sound. The stores are located behind the Wendy's on South Main Street, in between Funky's Skate Center.
Here's a video. pic.twitter.com/3ezxKe8MHk— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when information becomes available.
