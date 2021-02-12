The Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution awarded three Harrisonburg public safety workers state honors last week during its annual meeting in Richmond.
The local Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) previously nominated the workers after handing out its own awards in September.
Harrisonburg Battalion Chief and Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong was recognized for fire safety. He received the Fire Services Commendation and Medal.
Armstrong has 33 years of experience, including being a charter member of the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Department
During eight years of his career, Armstrong worked for the Virginia Department of Forestry, where he handled a bloodhound, Levi.
Armstrong responded to calls throughout the state.
“He and Levi responded to over 200 cases in those eight years and solved numerous arson fires, and criminal cases, and located numerous lost subjects,” Fire Chief Matt Tobia wrote in his nomination letter.
HPD Sgt. Michael Gulino received a Heroism Commendation and Medal for his efforts on June 18 involving a man who repeatedly stabbed himself at a local hotel.
Gulino intervened and stopped the suicide attempt. In the process, Gulino was stabbed in the arm.
“I strongly believe that if it were not for the quick and heroic actions taken by Sgt. Gulino, there is a strong possibility that the victim would have taken his own life,” wrote Lt. Phillip Read.
Melinda Houle, a life member of the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, received an EMS Commendation.
She spends her time making sure that the squad is properly equipped with supplies and technology for whatever it might need.
“Melinda is goal and task oriented and is a go to person for me to accomplish projects. I can trust that if Melinda is tasked with a project, that she will see it through to completion,” Matt Cronin, the squad’s former chief wrote. “Agency administrators might wish their organization had 10 Melinda Houle's.”
