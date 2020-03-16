It was a bizarre and unique end to what was a fun and historic year around the city/county basketball scene.
When the Virginia High School League announced on Thursday that the state basketball tournament games scheduled for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond had been canceled "due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball tournaments," it had an immediate impact on story lines across the entire state.
One of the biggest stories that came out of the situation was Spotswood girls basketball's quest to win back-to-back state titles for just the second time in program history. It was something the Trailblazers had their sights on and talked about for most of the year. All of a sudden, that opportunity was gone as Spotswood was forced to wear a co-champion title with rival Lord Botetourt.
But even though the season didn't end as all had hoped — East Rockingham boys also had hopes of winning a state title, Eastern Mennonite was one win away and Spotswood boys suffered a second-straight season-ending loss on a buzzer-beating shot — it was a strong year for prep basketball as a whole around the city/county.
With the season now behind us and the spring sports schedule up in the air, let's take a look back at three things we learned this season:
Valley Boys Race Will Be Tight Next Season
For the first time in seven seasons, someone other than Spotswood won the Valley District boys basketball championship this season.
That honor went to Harrisonburg, which lost just one district game to Spotswood while splitting the regular-season series and then defeated the Trailblazers again in the tournament semifinals. It was the Blue Streaks' first district title under coach Don Burgess and a reflection of the depth and experience they had this season.
But teams around the league will look much different next year. The Blue Streaks will bring back Jazen Walker and Jaziel Mensah in the backcourt, but lost a majority of their rotation. Spotswood has to replace the district's Player of the Year, Rob Smith, and Broadway loses the experienced trio of Jaxson Jameson, Ben Alderfer and Caleb Williams.
Throw in Damien Fisher and Luke Young from Waynesboro, Orion Angelopulos at Turner Ashby and Jailik Lynch at Rockbridge County and it becomes clear that the league was senior-heavy this year. That doesn't mean, however, that it won't continue to be a strong district from top to bottom — and perhaps even more competitive — in 2020-21.
Walker and Mensah are enough to arguably make Harrisonburg the favorite again. Although Carmelo Pacheco and Ryan High will keep Spotswood in the conversation and Nate Tinnell is one of the district's premier athletes for the Gobblers. TA was also one of the hottest teams around by season's end and appear to be finally getting a hang of coach Bryan Mathews' system.
While the Valley District will certainly look different next season, it could make for a more interesting season and a parity-filled league that brings a lot of drama on a nightly basis.
Spotswood-Turner Ashby Rivalry Is Back
It's hard to call a series a rivalry when one team wins all four meetings, but it's a bit different with the Spotswood and Turner Ashby girls programs.
The Trailblazers have dominated the district for the past two seasons and have earned the respect as the league's top team. But the up-and-coming Knights certainly made things more interesting this season, despite losing all four games to Spotswood. In fact, Turner Ashby solidified itself as one of the top teams in the state and will bring back its entire roster next season.
That's good news for the local girls basketball scene. The Trailblazers' dominance has been nothing short of impressive, but it was refreshing for fans to see them finally face a significant challenge. Turner Ashby was perhaps a year ahead of schedule, but now there are expectations around the program and that's a positive.
Broadway should be improved next season with a lot of its roster back. Waynesboro and Rockbridge County may still struggle, but Harrisonburg was another team filled with youth.
Add in all of those schools and the sudden rejuvenation of the Spotswood-Turner Ashby rivalry, and suddenly girls basketball in the area is on the upward trajectory and should be exciting again next year.
East Rockingham Is Now An Elite Program
Carey Keyes has went through the grind with East Rockingham boys basketball over the years, and it appears to finally be paying off after this past season.
The Eagles have now won back-to-back Region 2B championships and reached at least the state semifinals in two consecutive seasons. After years of coming up just short in both district and regional championship contests, East Rockingham has suddenly flipped the script and become one of the best programs in the entire city/county and perhaps the state.
One big key to that is Tyler Nickel. The 6-foot-7 wing was the area's best player by far this season and was a star on nights when the Eagles needed him most. The good news for Keyes and East Rockingham? They've still got him another two years, making them a state contender for at least that much longer.
But it wasn't just Nickel. Tyce McNair was another All-Region 2B performer and although he'll be gone, Kyle Evick, Cooper Keyes, Xavier Butler and others should help fill that void next season.
Keyes has built an identity with the program and established an expectation. Moving forward, it's easy to see the Eagles maintaining their status as one of the area's elite.
