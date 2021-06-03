SOFTBALL
College World Series
James Madison at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Regionals at Broadway, TBA
Regionals at East Rockingham (at Spotswood), 10:30 a.m.
High School Boys
Regionals at Broadway, TBA
Regionals at East Rockingham (Spotswood), 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
