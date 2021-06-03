SOFTBALL

College World Series

James Madison at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Regionals at Broadway, TBA

Regionals at East Rockingham (at Spotswood), 10:30 a.m.

High School Boys

Regionals at Broadway, TBA

Regionals at East Rockingham (Spotswood), 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Broadway at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

