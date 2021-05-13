LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
SOFTBALL
College
CAA Championships
Drexel at JMU, 11 a.m.
High School
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham at JMU, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
BRC Semifinal
EMHS at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Blue Ridge at EMHS, 4:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.