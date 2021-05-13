LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

SOFTBALL

College

CAA Championships

Drexel at JMU, 11 a.m.

High School

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham at JMU, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

BRC Semifinal

EMHS at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Blue Ridge at EMHS, 4:20 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.