TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m..
High School Girls
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m
Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
ODAC Semifinals
Bridgewater at Washington Lee, 6 p.m.
