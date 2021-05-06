TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m..

High School Girls

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m

Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

ODAC Semifinals

Bridgewater at Washington Lee, 6 p.m.

