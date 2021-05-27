TODAY

TRACK

College Women

NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships

Bridgewater in North Carolina, TBA

NCAA East Preliminary Round

James Madison at North Florida, 1:30 p.m.

College Men

NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships

Eastern Mennonite in North Carolina, TBA

BASEBALL

High School

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Spotswood,, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Bull Run District tournament at East Rockingham, at James Madison University, 1 p.m.

High School Boys

Region Tournament

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.