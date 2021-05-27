TODAY
TRACK
College Women
NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships
Bridgewater in North Carolina, TBA
NCAA East Preliminary Round
James Madison at North Florida, 1:30 p.m.
College Men
NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships
Eastern Mennonite in North Carolina, TBA
BASEBALL
High School
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Spotswood,, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Bull Run District tournament at East Rockingham, at James Madison University, 1 p.m.
High School Boys
Region Tournament
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4 p.m.
