BOYS
Blue Ridge School 79, Eastern Mennonite 46
EASTERN MENNONITE (46) — A. Hatter 1 1-2 4, Cardoza 0 0-0 0, Church 1 0-0 3, D. Hatter 1 0-0 3, Bellamy 2 0-0 6, Gillenwater 1 3-4 6, Jones 3 4-4 10, Mahlong 1 0-0 3, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 4 0-0 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-10 46.
BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (79) — Walker 1 0-0 2, Lee 5 0-0 11, Jerome 2 0-0 6, Culhane 1 1-2 3, Jones 3 2-3 9, Brown 3 2-4 8, Rice 1 0-0 2, Gray 5 1-2 12, Clark 1 2-2 5, Pigues 0 0-0 0, Glushkov 5 0-0 11, Nwaoko 3 3-3 9. Totals 30 11-16 79.
Eastern Mennonite;14;3;15;14—46
Blue Ridge School;28;20;24;7—79
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 8 (Bellamy 2, A.Hatter, Church, D. Hatter, Mahlong, Gillenwater, Hess), Blue Ridge School 8 (Jerome 2, Gray 2, Lee, Jones, Clark, Glushkov).
