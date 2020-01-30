GIRLS
Spotswood 64, Waynesboro 10
WAYNESBORO (10) — Simmons 0 0-0 0, Sprouse 1 0-0 2, Cabell 0 0-0 0, Bruce 2 1-3 6, Obiyo 0 0-0 0, Ruiz 0 2-2 2. 3 3-5 10.
SPOTSWOOD (64) — Carrier 1 0-2 2, Bennington-Horton 5 0-0 10, Freeze 3 0-0 7, Weaver 3 0-0 6, Hansborough 2 0-0 4, Branner 4 0-0 9, Adkins 1 0-0 2, Payne 3 0-0 6, Khalil 2 0-0 4, Forloines 1 0-0 2, N. Good 0 0-2 0, Ouderkirk 4 0-0 8, K. Good 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 0-5 64.
Waynesboro;5;0;2;3—10
Spotswood;17;29;4;14—64
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro (Bruce), Spotswood 2 (Freeze, Branner).
BOYS
Eastern Mennonite 68, Holy Cross 36
HOLY CROSS (36) — Graveley 5 1-2 11, Graves 1 0-0 3, Calloway 2 2-3 7, Smith 0 1-2 1, Burnette 0 0-0 0, Knight 0 0-0 0, Mosely 3 0-0 8, Waller 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 6-9 36.
EASTERN MENNONITE (68) — A. Hatter 1 0-0 3, Cardoza 2 0-0 5, Church 2 0-0 6, Bellamy 3 0-0 8, Gillenwater 6 0-0 15, Jones 4 1-2 9, Mahlong 8 0-0 18, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Hess 2 0-0 4, Harmison 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 1-4 68.
Holy Cross;8;6;8;14—36
Eastern Mennonite;15;15;24;14—68
3-Point Goals — Holy Cross 4 (Mosely 2, Graves, Calloway), Eastern Mennonite 10 (Gillenwater 3, Church 2, Mahlong 2, A. Hatter, Cardoza, Bellamy).
