TODAY
GOLF
High School
Broadway vs. Turner Ashby at Lakeview Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Wilson Memorial vs. Spotswood at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Mountain View, Page County vs. East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Rappahannock County, Strasburg vs. Luray at Luray Caverns Golf Course, 4 p.m.
