THURSDAY
TENNIS
College Men
Washington and Lee 8, Bridgewater 1
SOCCER
College Men
Randolph 1, Bridgewater 0
Washington and Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
College Women
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0
VOLLEYBALL
High School
East Rockingham 3, Broadway 0
Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 0
Waynesboro 3, Harrisonburg
FOOTBALL
High School
Warren County 49, Park View-Sterling 15
