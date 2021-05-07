THURSDAY
LACROSSE
College Men
ODAC Semifinals
Washington and Lee 11, Bridgewater 3
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 6, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge 4
Spotswood 8, Waynesboro 1
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 8, Rockbridge 1
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0
East Rockingham 7, Page County 2
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock 4
BASEBALL
Page County 12, Luray 0
Broadway 11, Stuarts Draft 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.