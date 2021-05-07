THURSDAY

LACROSSE

College Men

ODAC Semifinals

Washington and Lee 11, Bridgewater 3

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg 6, Broadway 0

Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge 4

Spotswood 8, Waynesboro 1

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 8, Rockbridge 1

Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0

East Rockingham 7, Page County 2

SOFTBALL

High School

East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock 4

BASEBALL

Page County 12, Luray 0

Broadway 11, Stuarts Draft 0

