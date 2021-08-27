THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 0

Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper 0

Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 2

Stuarts Draft 3, Mountain View 0

Tandem 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Clarke County 3, Warren County 1

Monticello 3, William Monroe 2

Broadway 3, Staunton 1

SOCCER

College Men

Marshall at James Madison, late

College Women

James Madison at Louisville, late

