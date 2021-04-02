THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Rockbridge 31, Turner Ashby 27
Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8
Page County 37, Luray 28
Clarke County 68, Madison County 0
Strasburg 64, Stonewall Jackson 6
Wilson Memorial 41, Staunton 6
Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7
Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12
Skyline 43, Warren County 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
High School
East Rockingham at Spotswood
Broadway at Turner Ashby
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater 0-2, Christopher Newport 7-1
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison 8, Liberty 5
SOCCER
College Men
Southern Virginia 3, Bridgewater 1
