THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Rockbridge 31, Turner Ashby 27

Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8

Page County 37, Luray 28

Clarke County 68, Madison County 0

Strasburg 64, Stonewall Jackson 6

Wilson Memorial 41, Staunton 6

Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7

Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12

Skyline 43, Warren County 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

High School

East Rockingham at Spotswood

Broadway at Turner Ashby

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater 0-2, Christopher Newport 7-1

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison 8, Liberty 5

SOCCER

College Men

Southern Virginia 3, Bridgewater 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.