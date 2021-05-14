THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
College
CAA Championships at JMU
James Madison 10, Drexel 0
Delaware 7, Elon 5
Delaware 5, Drexel 1 (8)
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood 10, Waynesboro 0
SOCCER
High School Girls
BRC Semifinals
North Cross 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 1
Skyline 11, Warren County 0
Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0
High School Boys
Staunton 6, Riverheads 0
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite 146, Blue Ridge 203
TENNIS
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0
East Rockingham 9, Clarke County 0
Page County 6, Stonewall Jackson 3
High School Boys
Clarke County 7, East Rockingham 2
Harrisonburg 6, Spotswood 3
