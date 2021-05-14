THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

College

CAA Championships at JMU

James Madison 10, Drexel 0

Delaware 7, Elon 5

Delaware 5, Drexel 1 (8)

BASEBALL

High School

Spotswood 10, Waynesboro 0

SOCCER

High School Girls

BRC Semifinals

North Cross 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 1

Skyline 11, Warren County 0

Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0

High School Boys

Staunton 6, Riverheads 0

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite 146, Blue Ridge 203

TENNIS

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0

East Rockingham 9, Clarke County 0

Page County 6, Stonewall Jackson 3

High School Boys

Clarke County 7, East Rockingham 2

Harrisonburg 6, Spotswood 3

