THURSDAY
SOCCER
College Men
CAA Semifinals
James Madison 1, Drexel 1 (JMU advances 8-7 on PKs)
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 13, Ferrum 10
LACROSSE
College Women
Randolph 15, Eastern Mennonite 13
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Shenandoah 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.