THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 3, Turner Ashby 0
East Rockingham 3, Waynesboro 1
Spotswood 3, Broadway 0
Page County 3, Strasburg 0
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 7, Southern Virginia 0
SOCCER
College Men
Washington & Lee 4, Bridgewater 1
Randolph-Macon 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
