THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
College World Series, Oklahoma City
James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 (8 innings)
High School
Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 4
Turner Ashby 13, Waynesboro 0
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway 20, Rockbridge County 0
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 1
Madison County 12, East Rockingham 2
SOCCER
High School Girls
Broadway 2, Rockbridge County 0
High School Boys
Broadway 6, Rockbridge County 2
Turner Ashby 3, Waynesboro 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
East Rockingham 5, Staunton 1
Western Albemarle 5, Wilson Memorial 0
High School Girls
East Rockingham 5, Staunton 3
Western Albemarle 5, Spotswood 0
