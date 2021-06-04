THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

College World Series, Oklahoma City

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3 (8 innings)

High School

Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 4

Turner Ashby 13, Waynesboro 0

BASEBALL

High School

Broadway 20, Rockbridge County 0

Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 1

Madison County 12, East Rockingham 2

SOCCER

High School Girls

Broadway 2, Rockbridge County 0

High School Boys

Broadway 6, Rockbridge County 2

Turner Ashby 3,  Waynesboro 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

East Rockingham 5, Staunton 1

Western Albemarle 5, Wilson Memorial 0

High School Girls

East Rockingham 5, Staunton 3

Western Albemarle 5, Spotswood 0

