Local scores
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
College
VCU 20, JMU 18 (10)
High School
Fort Defiance 11, Stuarts Draft 6
Buffalo Gap 4, Riverheads 3 (8)
Broadway 3, Turner Ashby 0
Luray 11, Madison 8
Millbrook 13, Harrisonburg 5
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 4, Broadway 1
Fort Defianace 7, Stuarts Draft 0
TENNIS
High School Girls
East Rockingham 8, Strasburg 1
Broadway 5, Turner Ashby 2
Stonewall Jackson 6, Clarke County 3
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge 0
High School Boys
East Rockingham 7, Strasburg 2
Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 3
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge 0
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 1
High School Girls
Luray 6, Madison 3
