Local scores

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College

VCU 20, JMU 18 (10)

High School

Fort Defiance 11, Stuarts Draft 6

Buffalo Gap 4, Riverheads 3 (8)

Broadway 3, Turner Ashby 0

Luray 11, Madison 8

Millbrook 13, Harrisonburg 5

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 4, Broadway 1

Fort Defianace 7, Stuarts Draft 0

TENNIS

High School Girls

East Rockingham 8, Strasburg 1

Broadway 5, Turner Ashby 2

Stonewall Jackson 6, Clarke County 3

Spotswood 5, Rockbridge 0

High School Boys

East Rockingham 7, Strasburg 2

Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 3

Spotswood 5, Rockbridge 0

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 1

High School Girls

Luray 6, Madison 3

