THURSDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood 14, Rockbridge 4
Broadway 13, Turner Ashby 0
East Rockingham 10, Madison 9
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 2
Madison 5, East Rockingham 0
High School Girls
TA 8, Broadway 0
SOFTBALL
High School
TA 13, Broadway 10
Spotswood 11, Rockbridge 1
East Rockingham 13, Madison 3
TENNIS
High School Girls
Broadway 5, TA 4
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge 0
Harrisonburg 8, Waynesboro 1
East Rockingham 9, Stonewall Jackson 0
Page 5, Strasburg 4
Buffalo Gap 5, Riverheads 4
High School Boys
TA 5, Broadway 4
Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 0
EMHS 5, Va. Espiscopal 2
