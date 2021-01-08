GIRLS
Spotswood 59, East Rockingham 19
EAST ROCKINGHAM (19) — Kilby 0 0-0 0, Townsend 0 0-0 0, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 3-10 3, Baugher 3 2-5 8, Siever 0 2-2 2, Herring 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-2 4 Fincham 0 1-4 1, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 9-25 19.
SPOTSWOOD (59) — Haliburton 1 0-0 2, Carrier 5 1-2 13, Payne 0 1-2 1, Brady 2 0-2 4, Branner 7 4-5 20, N. Good 2 0-1 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Khalil 5 1-1 11, Grefe 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, K. Good 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-13 59.
East Rockingham;6;8;3;2—19
Spotswood;20;18;17;4—59
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Carrier 2, Branner 2).
Turner Ashby 57, Broadway 25
TURNER ASHBY (57) — Sajko 0 0-0 0, Moyers 3 0-0 6, Skelton 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 4 1-3 9, Shiflet 4 2-2 11, Riner 6 3-6 16, Angelopulos 2 0-0 4, Gerber 1 0-0 2, Swartley 1 0-4 2, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Washington 1 0-0 2, Simmers 1 0-0 3, Krone 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-15 57.
BROADWAY (25) — Williams 0 1-2 1, Fox 0 0-2 0, Saverance 0 1-2 1, Copenhaver 0 2-4 2, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Lokey 0 0-0 0, Wimer 1 0-1 2, Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Bacon 5 0-0 11, Swartz 2 2-2 6. Totals 8 6-13 25.
Turner Ashby;14;12;18;13—57
Broadway;4;8;5;8—25
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 3 (Shiflet, Riner, Simmers), Broadway (Bacon).
BOYS
Broadway 67, Turner Ashby 50
BROADWAY (67) — Ca. Barnes 3 0-5 6, Williford 6 2-2 15, Dove 0 2-2 2, Hinkle 1 3-3 5, Co. Barnes 5 3-5 13, Hutcheson 2 2-3 6, Tinnell 7 3-5 17, Marsh 1 0-1 3, Terry 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-26 67.
TURNER ASHBY (50) — Quintanilla 2 0-3 4, Brunk 3 1-2 7, Keplinger 3 0-0 8, Garber 2 1-2 5, Gerber 3 3-4 10, Snow 3 0- 6, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Spruhan 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 2-2 2, Kiser 3 0-1 7, Longcor 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-18 50.
Broadway;6;22;22;17—67
Turner Ashby;13;10;11;16—50
3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Williford, Marsh), Turner Ashby 4 (Keplinger 2, Gerber, Kiser).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.